Next Gen Learning Management System (LMS) for Higher Education: Global Market Analysis and Outlook (2024-2028) by Application, Deployment and Region

The global next gen learning management system (LMS) market for higher education is forecasted to grow by USD 3.09 billion during 2023-2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 24.8% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by increasing need for cost-effective LMS for higher education, increasing inclusion of analytics in LMS, and enhanced content management features in LMS.

This study identifies the increasing learning experiences using SMAC as one of the prime reasons driving the next gen learning management system (LMS) market for higher education growth during the next few years. Also, increasing adoption of BYOD policy and increased adoption of gamification in LMS will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the next gen learning management system (LMS) market for higher education provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The next gen learning management system (LMS) market for higher education is segmented as below:

By Application

Blended learning

Content management

CBE

Learning analytics

By Deployment

On-cloud

On-premises

By Geographical Landscape

North America

Europe

APAC

South America

Middle East and Africa

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading next gen learning management system (LMS) market for higher education vendors that include:

Blackboard Inc.

Blue Sky eLearn

Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.

D2L Corp.

Docebo Inc.

Epignosis LLC

Growth Engineering Technologies Ltd.

Instructure Holdings Inc.

International Business Machines Corp.

Jenzabar Inc.

Learning Pool

LearnWorlds CY Ltd.

Liquid Web LLC

Moodle Pty. Ltd.

N2N Services Inc.

Oracle Corp.

PowerSchool Holdings Inc.

SAP SE

SkyPrep Inc.

Tovuti Inc.

Also, the next gen learning management system (LMS) market for higher education analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



