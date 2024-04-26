NK Cell Therapies Pipeline Report 2024: Insights on 80+ Companies and 100+ Pipeline Drugs, Including ALECSAT (CytoVac), NKTR-214/Bempegaldesleukin (Nektar Therapeutics), and Monalizumab (Innate Pharma)

Dublin, April 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "NK Cell Therapies - Pipeline Insight, 2024" clinical trials has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides comprehensive insights about 80+ companies and 100+ pipeline drugs in NK Cell therapy pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.



NK Cell therapy Emerging Drugs



Monalizumab: Innate Pharma

Monalizumab (also known as IPH2201) is a first-in-class humanized IgG4 targeting NKG2A receptors expressed on tumor-infiltrating cytotoxic NK and CD8 T lymphocytes. It is under development by Innate Pharma in Phase III stage for the treatment of Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck and in Phase II stage of development for the treatment of gynecological cancers, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, and head and neck cancer. It is in the Phase I stage of development for the treatment of advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies.



NKTR-214 (Bempegaldesleukin): Nektar Therapeutics

Nectar Therapeutics is developing NKTR-214 which is an intravenously administered, investigational, engineered IL-2 cytokine for the treatment of solid tumors. NKTR-214 is designed to grow specific cancer-killing T-cells and natural killer cell populations in the body that fight cancer is known as endogenous tumor-infiltering lymphocytes (TILs). NKTR-214 stimulates these cancer-killing immune cells in the body by targeting CD122 specific receptors found on the surface of these immune cells, known as CD8+ effector T cells and Natural Killer (NK) cells. CD122, which is also known as the Interleukin-2 receptor beta subunit, is a key signaling receptor that is known to increase the proliferation of these effector T cells.



ALECSAT: CytoVac

ALECSAT (Autologous Lymphoid Effector Cells Specific against Tumor-cells) is a therapy that supplements and strengthens the patient's immune system so it can fight the cancer cells in the same way as the body originally should have reacted. Natural Killer Cells used, in the ALECSAT therapy attack, the cancer cells in several ways, as they can recognize more than one property of the cancer cells. ALECAST is being evaluated for breast cancer and newly diagnosed glioblastoma in Phase II.



CellProtect: XNK Therapeutics

CellProtect is a novel cell therapy based on autologous NK cells that are expanded and their cytotoxic activity restored through a patented process. The cells are then infused into the patient to treat the disease. Cell Protect is under development by CellProtect Nordic Pharmaceuticals and is currently in Phase II stage for the treatment of Multiple Myeloma at the Karolinska University Hospital in Huddinge, Sweden and Sanofi's support by providing Sarclisa. It is manufactured under GMP conditions at the core facility Vecura at Karolinska University Hospital.



NK-92: Immunity

BioNK-92 also known as aNK is activated natural killer (NK) cells and administered intravenously. It is the only cell line that can be commercialized as a direct, scalable and off-the-shelf product, which attacks and kills abnormal cells on contact. NK-92 does not require an intact immune system for killing the diseased cells in the body. It targets NK ligand and activates its action. NK-92 cells are also being engineered to target specific cancers and also to express a receptor that will couple with monoclonal antibodies to enhance their cancer-killing effects. NK-92 is being evaluated in Phase II stage of development for the treatment of stage IIIB & IV Merkel cell carcinoma as monotherapy and in combination with ALT-803, in Phase I stage of development for acute myeloid leukemia, Hematological Malignancies and solid tumors and in the Pre-IND phase for hepatocellular carcinoma and infectious disease.



haNk: Immunity

BiohaNK (also known as high-affinity Natural killer cells) is a genetically engineered and modified aNK cells that incorporates high-affinity CD16 receptors (V158 Fc?RIIIa) and bind to antibodies. The therapeutic candidate targets CD16 and results in the killing of cancerous cells by process of Antibody-Dependent Cell-Mediated Cytotoxicity (ADCC). haNK is further engineered to express IL-2. These cells enhanced Perforin and granzyme-medied killing of tumor cells, as well as support the expansion of NK cell populations. haNK is under development by NantKwest and is in the Phase II stage of development for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing the drug by using Antibody-mediated Killing: haNK Platform.



K-NK002: Kiadis Pharma

K-NK002 is a natural killer cell-based immuno-oncology therapy. The molecule is made up of company's proprietary off-the-shelf NK-cell platform. K-NK002 is an NK cell product derived from peripheral blood leukocytes collected from a related donor (HLA-haploidentical matched) and enriched for NK cells with depletion of CD3+ T-lymphocytes (T-cells) followed by enriched ex-vivo expansion. K-NK002 is under Phase II clinical development by Kiadis Pharma for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and Myelodysplastic syndromes. CytoSen's lead NK-cell therapy candidate, CSDT002-NK is now known as K-NK002 after the company being acquired by Kiadis Pharma in 2019.



Major Players in NK Cell therapy



There are approx. 80+ key companies which are developing the therapies for NK Cell therapy. The companies which have their NK Cell therapy drug candidates in the most advanced stage, i.e. Phase III include, Innate Pharma.



Phases



This report covers around 100+ products under different phases of clinical development like:

Late stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I) along with the details of

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates

Discontinued & Inactive candidates

Route of Administration



Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as:

Oral

Parenteral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Topical

Molecule Type

Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as:

Monoclonal Antibody

Peptides

Polymer

Small molecule

Gene therapy

Product Type



Drugs have been categorized under various product types like:

Mono

Combination

Mono/Combination

Pipeline Activities



The report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in phase II, I, preclinical and discovery stage. It also analyses NK Cell therapy therapeutic drugs key players involved in developing key drugs.



Development Activities



The report covers the detailed information of collaborations, acquisition and merger, licensing along with a thorough therapeutic assessment of emerging NK Cell therapy drugs.



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Innate Pharma

Nektar Therapeutics

Five Prime Therapeutics

ImmunityBio

CytoVac

XNK Therapeutics

ImmunityBio

NantKwest

Green Cross Corporation

Cellid Company

Kiadis Pharma

HiberCell

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Multimmune GmbH

Affimed Therapeutics AG

Cantargia

CureTech

Dynavax

PersonGen BioTherapeutics (Suzhou)

Celularity

Glycostem Therapeutics (IPD Therapeutic)

Celgene Corporation/Celularity

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals

Dragonfly Therapeutics

Asclepius Technology Company Group

Chongqing Sidemu Biotechnology

Artiva Biotherapeutics

NKMax

GT Biopharma

Abivax

Synimmune

Allife Medical Science and Technology

Celyad Oncology

Fate Therapeutics

Acepodia

Bright Path Biotherapeutics

Kuur Therapeutics (Formerly Cell Medica)

CARsgen therapeutics

Agenus

Artiva Biotherapeutics

Cytovia Therapeutics

CytoImmune Therapeutics

Exacis Biotherapeutics

Feldan Therapeutics

iCell Gene Therapeutics

Surface Oncology

Vycellix

CiMass

Glycostem

ONK Therapeutics

Orgenesis

