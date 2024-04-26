Global CDK 4/6 Inhibitor Drugs Market Outlook 2023-2035: A USD 66.63 Billion Market by 2035, Up From USD 9.03 Billion in 2022

Dublin, April 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global CDK 4/6 Inhibitor Drugs Market Outlook 2023-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global CDK 4/6 inhibitor drugs market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 16.78% over the forecast period 2022 - 2035. Factors such as the surge in the cases of breast cancer among women, followed by the rising development of combination therapies including CDK 4/6 inhibitor drugs are projected to drive the growth of the market in the coming years.
Additionally, the rising advancement in drug development is also expected to boost the market growth. The market is estimated to garner a revenue of nearly USD 66.63 billion by the end of 2035, up from a revenue of about USD 9.03 billion in the year 2022.
The global CDK 4/6 inhibitor drugs market is segmented into numerous segments, which include segmentation by patient, drug type, end-user, and by region. By end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, research laboratories, and retail pharmacies. By the end of 2035, the hospital segment is anticipated to garner the largest revenue of around USD 38.18 billion, up from a revenue of close to USD 5.14 billion in the year 2022.
On the basis of region, the global CDK 4/6 inhibitor drugs market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. The market in North America, amongst the market in all the other regions, is anticipated to garner the largest revenue of more than USD 45.96 billion by the end of 2035. Moreover, in the year 2022, the market in the region generated a revenue of over USD 6.30 billion.
Some of the prominent industry leaders in the global CDK 4/6 inhibitor drugs market that are included in the report are:
- Novartis
- Eli Lilly and Company
- Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd.
- AstraZeneca
- Celltrion
- Merck
- Halozyme
Key Topics Covered:
1. An Outline of the Global CDK 4/6 Inhibitor Drugs Market
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Market Segmentation
1.3. Industry Overview
2. Assumptions & Abbreviations
3. Research Methodology & Approach
4. Summary of the Report for Key Decision Makers
5. Forces of Market Constituents
5.1. Factors/drivers impacting the growth of the market
5.2. Market trends for better business practices
6. Key Market Opportunities for Business Growth
7. Major Roadblocks for the Market Growth
8. Regulatory Landscape
9. Industry Value Chain Analysis
10. Recent Developments in the Market
11. Impact of COVID-19
12. Epidemiology
13. Treatment Guidelines for Breast Cancer
14. Unmet Needs
15. Product Profiling
16. Drug pricing and Reimbursements
17. Comparative Drug Analysis
18. Drug Pipeline Analysis
19. Competitive Positioning
20. Competitive Model: A Detailed Inside View for Investors
20.1. Company Market Share (2022)
20.2. Business Profile of Key Enterprise
- Pfizer Inc.
- Novartis
- Eli Lilly and Company
- Jiangshu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd.
21. Global CDK 4/6 Inhibitor Drugs Market Outlook
21.1. Market Overview
21.2. Market Revenue by Value (USD Million), and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)
21.3. Year-on-Year (YoY) Growth Trend Analysis
21.4. Global CDK 4/6 Inhibitor Drugs Market Outlook & Projections, Opportunity Assessment by Segment, 2022-2035
21.4.1. By Drug Type
- Palbociclib, Market Value (USD Million) and CAGR, 2022-2035F
- Ribociclib, Market Value (USD Million), and CAGR, 2022-2035F
- Abemaciclib, Market Value (USD Million), and CAGR, 2022-2035F
- Dalpiciclib, Market Value (USD Million), and CAGR, 2022-2035F
- Birociclib, Market Value (USD Million), and CAGR, 2022-2035F
- Lerociclib, Market Value (USD Million), and CAGR, 2022-2035F
- BPI 16350, Market Value (USD Million), and CAGR, 2022-2035F
21.5. Global CDK 4/6 Inhibitor Drugs Market Outlook & Projections, Opportunity Assessment by Segment, 2022-2035
21.5.1. By Patient
- PreMenopause, Market Value (USD Million) and CAGR, 2022-2035F
- PostMenopausal, Market Value (USD Million) and CAGR, 2022-2035F
21.6. Global CDK 4/6 Inhibitor Drugs Market Segmentation Analysis (2022-2035)
21.6.1. By End User
- Hospitals, Market Value (USD Million) and CAGR, 2022-2035F
- Clinics, Market Value (USD Million) and CAGR, 2022-2035F
- Research Laboratories, Market Value (USD Million) and CAGR, 2022-2035F
- Retail Pharmacies, Market Value (USD Million) and CAGR, 2022-2035F
21.7. Global CDK 4/6 Inhibitor Drugs Market Segmentation Analysis (2022-2035)
21.7.1. By Geography
- North America, Market Value (USD Million), and CAGR, 2022-2035F
- Europe, Market Value (USD Million), and CAGR, 2022-2035F
- Asia Pacific, Market Value (USD Million), and CAGR, 2022-2035F
- Latin America, Market Value (USD Million), and CAGR, 2022-2035F
- Middle East & Africa, Market Value (USD Million), and CAGR, 2022-2035F
22. North America CDK 4/6 Inhibitor Drugs Market Outlook
23. Europe CDK 4/6 Inhibitor Drugs Market Outlook
24. Asia Pacific CDK 4/6 Inhibitor Drugs Market Outlook
25. Latin America CDK 4/6 Inhibitor Drugs Market Outlook
26. Middle East & Africa CDK 4/6 Inhibitor Drugs Market Outlook
