Global CDK 4/6 Inhibitor Drugs Market Outlook 2023-2035: A USD 66.63 Billion Market by 2035, Up From USD 9.03 Billion in 2022

Dublin, April 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global CDK 4/6 Inhibitor Drugs Market Outlook 2023-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global CDK 4/6 inhibitor drugs market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 16.78% over the forecast period 2022 - 2035. Factors such as the surge in the cases of breast cancer among women, followed by the rising development of combination therapies including CDK 4/6 inhibitor drugs are projected to drive the growth of the market in the coming years.

Additionally, the rising advancement in drug development is also expected to boost the market growth. The market is estimated to garner a revenue of nearly USD 66.63 billion by the end of 2035, up from a revenue of about USD 9.03 billion in the year 2022.



The global CDK 4/6 inhibitor drugs market is segmented into numerous segments, which include segmentation by patient, drug type, end-user, and by region. By end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, research laboratories, and retail pharmacies. By the end of 2035, the hospital segment is anticipated to garner the largest revenue of around USD 38.18 billion, up from a revenue of close to USD 5.14 billion in the year 2022.



On the basis of region, the global CDK 4/6 inhibitor drugs market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. The market in North America, amongst the market in all the other regions, is anticipated to garner the largest revenue of more than USD 45.96 billion by the end of 2035. Moreover, in the year 2022, the market in the region generated a revenue of over USD 6.30 billion.



Some of the prominent industry leaders in the global CDK 4/6 inhibitor drugs market that are included in the report are:

Novartis

Eli Lilly and Company

Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd.

AstraZeneca

Celltrion

Merck

Halozyme

Key Topics Covered:



1. An Outline of the Global CDK 4/6 Inhibitor Drugs Market

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Industry Overview



2. Assumptions & Abbreviations



3. Research Methodology & Approach



4. Summary of the Report for Key Decision Makers



5. Forces of Market Constituents

5.1. Factors/drivers impacting the growth of the market

5.2. Market trends for better business practices



6. Key Market Opportunities for Business Growth



7. Major Roadblocks for the Market Growth



8. Regulatory Landscape



9. Industry Value Chain Analysis



10. Recent Developments in the Market



11. Impact of COVID-19



12. Epidemiology



13. Treatment Guidelines for Breast Cancer



14. Unmet Needs



15. Product Profiling



16. Drug pricing and Reimbursements



17. Comparative Drug Analysis



18. Drug Pipeline Analysis



19. Competitive Positioning



20. Competitive Model: A Detailed Inside View for Investors

20.1. Company Market Share (2022)

20.2. Business Profile of Key Enterprise

Pfizer Inc.

Novartis

Eli Lilly and Company

Jiangshu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd.

21. Global CDK 4/6 Inhibitor Drugs Market Outlook

21.1. Market Overview

21.2. Market Revenue by Value (USD Million), and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

21.3. Year-on-Year (YoY) Growth Trend Analysis

21.4. Global CDK 4/6 Inhibitor Drugs Market Outlook & Projections, Opportunity Assessment by Segment, 2022-2035

21.4.1. By Drug Type

Palbociclib, Market Value (USD Million) and CAGR, 2022-2035F

Ribociclib, Market Value (USD Million), and CAGR, 2022-2035F

Abemaciclib, Market Value (USD Million), and CAGR, 2022-2035F

Dalpiciclib, Market Value (USD Million), and CAGR, 2022-2035F

Birociclib, Market Value (USD Million), and CAGR, 2022-2035F

Lerociclib, Market Value (USD Million), and CAGR, 2022-2035F

BPI 16350, Market Value (USD Million), and CAGR, 2022-2035F

21.5. Global CDK 4/6 Inhibitor Drugs Market Outlook & Projections, Opportunity Assessment by Segment, 2022-2035

21.5.1. By Patient

PreMenopause, Market Value (USD Million) and CAGR, 2022-2035F

PostMenopausal, Market Value (USD Million) and CAGR, 2022-2035F

21.6. Global CDK 4/6 Inhibitor Drugs Market Segmentation Analysis (2022-2035)

21.6.1. By End User

Hospitals, Market Value (USD Million) and CAGR, 2022-2035F

Clinics, Market Value (USD Million) and CAGR, 2022-2035F

Research Laboratories, Market Value (USD Million) and CAGR, 2022-2035F

Retail Pharmacies, Market Value (USD Million) and CAGR, 2022-2035F

21.7. Global CDK 4/6 Inhibitor Drugs Market Segmentation Analysis (2022-2035)

21.7.1. By Geography

North America, Market Value (USD Million), and CAGR, 2022-2035F

Europe, Market Value (USD Million), and CAGR, 2022-2035F

Asia Pacific, Market Value (USD Million), and CAGR, 2022-2035F

Latin America, Market Value (USD Million), and CAGR, 2022-2035F

Middle East & Africa, Market Value (USD Million), and CAGR, 2022-2035F

22. North America CDK 4/6 Inhibitor Drugs Market Outlook



23. Europe CDK 4/6 Inhibitor Drugs Market Outlook



24. Asia Pacific CDK 4/6 Inhibitor Drugs Market Outlook



25. Latin America CDK 4/6 Inhibitor Drugs Market Outlook



26. Middle East & Africa CDK 4/6 Inhibitor Drugs Market Outlook

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/91krqc

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.