Global Carbon & Graphite Felt Market Forecast 2029 with SGL Carbon, Toray Industries, Mersen, Morgan Advanced Materials, Kureha, Nippon Carbon, Beijing Great Wall Dominating

The carbon & graphite felt market is projected to grow from USD 551 million in 2024 to USD 871 million by 2029, at a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period. Graphite felt gets produced from the pure form of carbon, that is graphite fiber. Thus, it contains a high percentage of carbon along with high purity. Graphite felt is more stable as compared to carbon felt and hence get used for variety of high-temperature applications.

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall carbon & graphite felt market and the subsegments. This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their businesses better and plan suitable go-to-market strategies. The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Prominent companies include SGL Carbon (Germany), Toray Industries, Inc. (Japan), Mersen (France), Morgan Advanced Materials Plc (UK), Kureha Corporation (Japan), Nippon Carbon Co., Ltd. (Japan), Beijing Great Wall Co., Ltd. (China), among others.







In terms of value, rigid segment of carbon & graphite felt accounted for the second-largest market share of the global carbon & graphite felt market



Based on the product type, rigid felt segment of the carbon & graphite felt market accounted for the second-largest share in 2023. Rigid felt gets manufactured by carbonizing and graphitizing the carbon fiber. These felts are thermal erosion resistant, shock resistant, and also remains stable and in the shape during its operating life.



The rayon raw material segment is projected to register a second-highest CAGR during the forecast period



Rayon-based carbon felt and graphite felt has better insulating properties along with very low values of thermal conductivity as compared to PAN-based felts, especially under the higher temperature applications. However, rayon-based felts are difficult to process and more costlier than PAN-based carbon & graphite felt. Rayon-based carbon & graphite felt offers various advantages including good specific heat capacity, high-temperature resistance, high purity, low flash, no oil stain, low weight, corrosion resistance, and flexibility.



During the forecast years, the carbon & graphite felt market in Europe region is projected to register the second-highest CAGR



The carbon & graphite felt market has been studied in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America and Middle East and Africa. In 2023, Asia Pacific region accounted for the largest market share in in terms of value and volume. Europe accounted for the second-largest market share in 2023. The European carbon & graphite felt market is expected to show significant growth in the upcoming years attributed to the increasing demand for renewable energy across the world.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Demand for High-Performance Batteries

High Performance of Carbon Fiber in High-Temperature Applications

Restraints

High Cost Associated with Carbon Felt Manufacturing

Opportunities

Growing Renewable Energy Sector

Challenges

Production of Low-Cost Carbon Fiber for Large-Volume Applications

Capital-Intensive Production and Manufacturing Process

