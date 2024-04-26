Global Non-GMO Animal Feed Market 2023-2027: Market to grow by Over $16 Billion, Driven by Growing Focus on Sustainable Alternatives & Rise in Number of Certified Non-GMO Processors

Dublin, April 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Non-GMO Animal Feed Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The non-gmo animal feed market is forecasted to grow by USD 16.02 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.62%

This study identifies the growing focus on sustainable alternatives to GM soy animal feed as one of the prime reasons driving the non-gmo animal feed market growth during the next few years.

The market is driven by growing demand for non-GMO products, growing investments and focus on expanding production capabilities, and rise in number of certified non-GMO processors. Also, advances in testing methods for non-GMO labels and rising investment in R and D activities in non-GMO animal feed will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the non-gmo animal feed market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading non-gmo animal feed market vendors. Also, the non-gmo animal feed market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Market Positioning of Key Vendors

Advanced Biological Concepts

Archer Daniels Midland Co.

Bar ALE Inc.

BUFFALO MOLASSES LLC

Bunge Ltd.

Canadian Organic Feeds Ltd.

Cereal Docks Spa

Chaffhaye

Charles River Laboratories International Inc.

Clark Specialty Grains

Conagra Brands Inc.

Dawson Gap Farm LLC

DG Global Inc.

Ernst Grain and Livestock

General Mills Inc.

Givaudan SA

Hiland Naturals

Modesto Milling Inc.

Nestle SA

The Kraft Heinz Co.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview



2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem



3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027



4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global non-GMO animal feed market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Distribution Channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021



5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition



6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel



7 Market Segmentation by Product

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Product

7.3 Poultry - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Swine - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Ruminant - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.6 Aquaculture - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.8 Market opportunity by Product



8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview



9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison



10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends



11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks



12 Vendor Analysis

