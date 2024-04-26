South Africa Solar Energy Industry Report 2024: Market to grow by $3.74 Billion During 2023-2028, Driven by Growing PAYG Models, Rising Government Support, and Declining LCoE of Solar

Dublin, April 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Solar Energy Market in South Africa 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The solar energy market in South Africa is forecasted to grow by USD 3.74 billion during 2023-2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 32.03%

This study identifies the growing payg model as one of the prime reasons driving the solar energy market in South Africa growth during the next few years.

The market is driven by sunny climatic conditions, rising government support, and declining levelized cost of energy (LCoE) of solar power generation. Also, new developments in solar energy market in South Africa and scaling up renewables in transport will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the solar energy market in South Africa provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading solar energy market in South Africa vendors. Also, the solar energy market in South Africa analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Market Positioning of Key Vendors

ARTsolar Pty Ltd

Canadian Solar Inc.

Eaton Corp. Plc

Enel Spa

Ener G Africa

Energy Partners Solar Pty Ltd

ENGIE SA

FOXESS CO. LTD.

Genergy

IBC SOLAR AG

Jetion Solar China Co. Ltd.

Jiangsu Seraphim Solar System Co. Ltd.

Jiangsu Zhongli Group Co. Ltd.

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd.

Renenergy

Schneider Electric SE

Sharp Corp.

Soventix GmbH

SunPower Corp.

Trina Solar Co. Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview



2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem



3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2023

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2023-2028



4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Solar energy market in South Africa 2018 - 2022

4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2018 - 2022

4.4 Technology Segment Analysis 2018 - 2022



5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition



6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Application

6.3 Grid-connected - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

6.4 Off-grid - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

6.5 Market opportunity by Application



7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by End-user

7.3 Utility - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

7.4 Rooftop - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

7.5 Market opportunity by End-user



8 Market Segmentation by Technology

8.1 Market segments

8.2 Comparison by Technology

8.3 Photovoltaic systems - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

8.4 Concentrated solar power systems - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

8.5 Market opportunity by Technology



9 Customer Landscape

9.1 Customer landscape overview



10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends



11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks



12 Vendor Analysis



