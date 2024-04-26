Wireless Testing Market Size by Technology 5G, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 2G/3G, 4G/LTE, GPS/GNSS - Global Forecast to 2029

Chicago, April 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The wireless testing market size is projected to grow from USD 22.6 billion in 2024 to USD 34.1 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period. The growing popularity of smart cities and connected cars, the development of wireless technologies such as 5G, NB-IoT, and LTE-M, and increasing penetration of wireless testing in advanced & portable healthcare equipment are expected to propel the wireless testing market in the next five years. However, requirement for constant upgrading of equipment and services with technological advancements will likely pose challenges for industry players.

Wireless Testing Companies - Intertek (UK) and Keysight Technologies (US), are the Key Players

The wireless testing market is projected to grow from USD 22.6 billion in 2024 to USD 34.1 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period. The wireless testing market is growing due to advancements in wireless technology, increasing focus on deployment of 5G network, and rising global adoption of smartphones and smart gadgets. High investments involved in establishing electromagnetic compatibility (EMC) testing facilities, however, is anticipated to limit industry expansion.

The introduction of new products and activities like partnerships and acquisitions are significant strategies used by leading companies to improve their product lines, grow their market shares, and strengthen their position in the industry.

To know about the assumptions considered for the study

Download the PDF Brochure

Major Wireless Testing companies include:

SGS Group (Switzerland)

Bureau Veritas (France)

Intertek (UK)

DEKRA SE (Germany)

Anritsu (Japan)

ALifecom Technology (Taiwan)

Keysight Technologies (US)

Rohde & Schwarz (Germany)

VIAVI Solutions (US)

TÜV NORD Group (Germany)

Intertek is a leading provider of testing and certification solutions for wireless device and network technology. It offers services ranging from pre-certification and R&D testing to final certifications, assisting customers throughout the product development cycle. Intertek’s global network of laboratories is accredited to test and certify products to various requirements, including FCC, ISED, EU Radio Equipment Directive (RED), product safety, battery performance/safety, and hazardous locations. The company operates through three major segments: Products (including building and construction, chemical and pharmaceutical, product assurance, food and health, and environmental and regulatory services), Trade (including agriculture, government, and trade services), and Resources (including industry services and minerals). Intertek has over 1,000 laboratories and offices across 100 countries. The testing services offered by the company ensure that products meet the required quality, health, environment, safety, and social standards.

Wireless Testing Market Highlights

This report categorizes the wireless testing market based on technology, end-user industry, and region.

Segment Subsegment By Offering Equipment Wireless IC Testing Wireless Module Testing Wireless Device Testing Wireless Network Testing

Services In-house Outsourced

By Connectivity Technology 5G

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth

GPS/GNSS

2G/3G

4G/LTE

Others By Application Consumer Electronics

Automotive

IT & Telecommunication

Energy & Power

Medical Devices

Aerospace & Defense

Industrial

Others By Use Cases Research & Development (R&D)

Production

Return Merchandise Authorization (RMA)

Others By Region North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Spain France Italy Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan Australia India South Korea Taiwan Singapore Rest of Asia Pacific

RoW South America GCC Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Keysight Technologies provides electronic measurement instruments, systems, and related software, software design tools, and services to design, develop, manufacture, install, deploy, and operate electronic equipment. It also provides deployment assistance, instrument productivity and application, instrument calibration, and repair services. The company operates through two major business segments: Communications Solutions Group (CSG) and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group (EISG). The CSG segment provides test and measurement commercial communication solutions for the internet infrastructure, aerospace & defense, and government sectors. The CSG segment also offers electronic design and test solutions to network equipment manufacturers, wireless device manufacturers, and communication service providers, as well as wireless test devices for OTA testing and other wireless solutions. The EISG segment provides test and measurement solutions for various electronic industrial end markets. It offers measurement solutions for semiconductor and consumer electronics design and manufacturing. The CSG segment consists of businesses that provide repair and calibration services for the installed base of instruments of its customers and facilitate the sale of refurbished equipment.