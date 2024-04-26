Failure Analysis Equipment Market To Reach USD 8.7 Billion By 2032 | DataHorizzon Research

Fort Collins, Colorado, April 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Growing Adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT) and Smart Devices

The failure analysis equipment market includes the production, distribution, and usage of tools and equipment for analyzing and identifying the root causes of failures in a variety of materials, components and systems. These failures can happen in areas like semiconductor manufacturing, automotive, aerospace, electronics, and materials research. Failure analysis equipment identifies errors, flaws, or weaknesses in products or materials, allowing firms to improve quality, dependability, and safety.

The increasing adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT) and smart devices creates tremendous prospects for the failure analysis equipment market. The growth of linked devices, including smart home appliances, wearables, and industrial IoT sensors, has resulted in a growing demand for failure analysis solutions to assure their dependability and performance. The failure analysis equipment market may benefit from this expansion by offering new tools and methodologies for analyzing and debugging complex IoT systems, assuring their smooth functioning and minimizing downtime. Furthermore, the incorporation of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning algorithms into failure analysis equipment can enable predictive maintenance and proactive failure prevention, accelerating market growth in the IoT era.

Segmentation Overview:

The failure analysis equipment market has been segmented into equipment, technology, application and region.

Optical Microscope is the largest segment of the equipment.

Based on the equipment, the market is further sub-segmented into the optical microscope, scanning electron microscope, transmission electron microscope, scanning probe microscope, focused ion beam system, dual-beam system, and others. The optical microscope segment held the largest market share in the failure analysis market in 2023. The optical microscope is the primary analytical technique. The optical microscope is a type of microscope that uses visible light and a system of lenses to magnify images of small samples.

Energy dispersive x-ray spectroscopy (EDS) technology accounted for a significant market share in 2023.

Based on the technology, the market is further categorized into energy dispersive x-ray spectroscopy, secondary ion mass spectrometry, focused ion beam, broad ion milling, relative ion etching, scanning probe microscopy, and others. The energy dispersive x-ray spectroscopy (EDS) technology held the largest market share in the failure analysis market in 2023. EDS can be used to determine the presence and composition of various elements in the given specimen. For determining the concentration of an element, X-ray excitation is used, which reveals different X-ray peaks for different elements on the electromagnetic emission spectrum. This technique is simpler and faster for studying the elemental composition, which bolsters segment growth.

Failure Analysis Equipment Market Report Highlights:

The failure analysis equipment market growth is anticipated at a CAGR of 6.8% by 2032.

The increasing complexity of electronic devices and components is a major driving force behind the failure analysis equipment market. As technology improves, electronic gadgets become more sophisticated, with smaller form factors, higher performance requirements, and greater functionality. According to the International Technology Roadmap for Semiconductors (ITRS), the feature size of semiconductor devices is predicted to decrease to 3 nm by 2025, necessitating the use of advanced failure analysis equipment to detect and rectify flaws at the nanoscale. The rising complexity of electronic systems necessitates the use of failure analysis tools to ensure product reliability, quality, and performance during its entire lifecycle.

North America dominated the failure analysis market in 2023. Technological improvements in these locations are driving the demand for failure analysis equipment and services. The dynamics of the failure analysis equipment market are shaped by changing import rules, the US-China trade war, and increased government investment on research initiatives.

Some prominent players in the failure analysis equipment market report include Hitachi High-Tech Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Carl Zeiss AG, Jeol Ltd., TESCAN ORSAY HOLDING, a.s., Bruker Corporation, Horiba, Ltd., Semilab Semiconductor Physics Laboratory Co. Ltd., A&D Company, Limited, and Motion X Corporation.

