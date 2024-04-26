Flash News: OKX Wallet Users Can Now Access CoreX Via Web Extension

SINGAPORE, April 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for April 26, 2024.



OKX Wallet Users Can Now Access CoreX Via Web Extension

OKX is thrilled to announce that users of the OKX Wallet can now access the CoreX DEX through its web extension. With this integration, OKX Wallet's web extension users can easily connect their OKX Wallet to CoreX, giving them access to the DEX's unique blend of V3 social features and AI-powered functions.



To access CoreX, OKX Wallet users need to download the OKX Wallet web extension, create a new OKX Wallet or add an existing one, and then connect their OKX Wallet to CoreX via web extension.



CoreX is the first DEX in the Core ecosystem, backed by Core DAO.



For more information, please visit the OKX Support Center.



For further information, please contact:

Media@okx.com

About OKX

A leading global technology company driving the future of Web3, OKX provides a comprehensive suite of products to meet the needs of beginners and experts alike, including:

OKX Wallet: The world's most powerful, secure and versatile crypto wallet which gives users access to over 85 blockchains while allowing them to take custody of their own funds. The wallet includes MPC technology which allows users to easily recover access to their wallet independently, removing the need for traditional, 'written down' seed phrases. In addition, OKX Wallet’s account abstraction-powered Smart Account enables users to pay for transactions on multiple blockchains using USDC or USDT, and interact with multiple contracts via a single transaction.

DEX: A multi-chain, cross-chain decentralized exchange aggregator of 400+ other DEXs and approximately 20 bridges, with 200,000+ coins and more than 20 blockchains supported.

NFT Marketplace: A multi-chain, zero-fee NFT marketplace that gives users access to NFT listings across seven top-tier marketplaces including OpenSea, MagicEden, LooksRare and Blur.

Web3 DeFi: A powerful DeFi platform that supports earning and staking on about 70 protocols across more than 10 chains.

OKX partners with a number of the world's top brands and athletes, including English Premier League champions Manchester City F.C., McLaren Formula 1, The Tribeca Festival and Olympian Scotty James.

As a leader building innovative technology products, OKX believes in challenging the status quo. The company recently launched a global brand campaign entitled, The System Needs a Rewrite, which advocates for a new paradigm led by Web3 self-managed technology.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com



Disclaimer