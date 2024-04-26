Global Plastics Processing Machinery Strategic Industry Report 2024: Market to Reach $32.7 Billion by 2030, Driven by the Next Wave of Change with Emerging Technologies

Dublin, April 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Plastics Processing Machinery - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Plastics Processing Machinery Market to Reach $32.7 Billion by 2030
The global market for Plastics Processing Machinery estimated at US$22.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$32.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
The rise of plastics and its widespread usage in the 21st century form the cornerstone for the expansion of plastic processing machinery. Amid dynamic factors, the global economic update and manufacturing PMI serve as crucial indicators. This machinery, encompassing various types like injection molding machines and extrusion machinery, anticipates stable demand in the near to mid-term. Injection molding machines see improved growth, while extrusion machinery benefits from a resurgence in construction activity and demand from medical and packaging sectors.
Injection Molding Machines, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.1% CAGR and reach US$14.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Extrusion Machines segment is estimated at 5.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The packaging industry, driven by high demand, faces challenges amidst the pandemic, impacting sectors like building and construction, automotive, and consumer electronics. Developing economies contribute to market growth, reflecting a competitive landscape with strong, active, and niche players. Recent market activity underscores ongoing innovations and technology trends in the sector.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.8% CAGR
The Plastics Processing Machinery market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$10.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3% and 4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.6% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$5.4 Billion by the year 2030.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|1054
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$22.5 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$32.7 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|4.8%
|Regions Covered
|Global
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Rise of Plastics & Its Ubiquitous Use in the 21st Century Provides the Foundation for the Growth of Plastic Processing Machinery
- Processing Machinery Enters Exciting Times with Dynamic Factors
- Global Economic Update
- Global Manufacturing PMI: An important Bellwether
- Plastics Processing Machinery: Definition and Types
- Plastics Processing Machinery to Report Stable Demand in Near to Mid-Term
- Injection Molding Machines Continue to Report Improved Growth
- Extrusion Machinery: Growth Led by Resurgence in Construction Activity, and Medical and Packaging Needs
- Auxiliaries Riding High on Labor Shortage
- End-Use Market Perspective
- Packaging Sector: An Overview
- High Demand for Packaging: A Key Driver for Plastics Processing Machinery
- Packaging Industry Confronts Testing Times Amidst the Pandemic
- Important Trends Shaping Plastic Packaging Market
- Building and Construction Markets
- Automotive industry
- How the Automotive Industry was Impacted by the Pandemic
- Consumer Electronics
- Regional Market Analysis
- Developing Economies Boost Growth
- Competition
- Product Matrix of Select Players in the Global Plastic Processing Machinery Market
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)
- Recent Market Activity
- Influencer/Product/Technology Insights
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Plastic Manufacturing: Visions of a Far-Advanced Future with Notable Innovations to Impact Future Market Growth
- Increasing Number of Machinery Manufacturers Embrace Industry 4.0
- Rise in Digitalization Augurs Well for Adoption of Industry 4.0
- Industry 4.0 Gains Significance in Injection Molding
- Next Wave of Change with Emerging Technologies
- Manufacturers Leverage AI for Machine Operations
- Sophisticated Plastic Machinery under Spotlight amid Evolving Manufacturing Landscape
- Pandemic Accelerates Shift toward Automation in Plastic Processing Industry
- Growing Trend towards Downstream Automation
- Extruders Add Advanced Capabilities
- Demand on Rise for Customized Formulations
- Factors Setting Perfect Ground for High-Tech Future of Extrusion
- Energy-Saving Measures and Energy Efficiency Redefines Machine Engineering
- Waste Minimization Drives New Production Strategies
- Robust Outlook for EVs Opens New Avenues of Growth
- Increasing Consumption of Packaged Foods Drive Market Gains
- Rise in Demand for Food Service Disposables and Healthy Gains in Third Party Online Food Delivery Services Drive Opportunities in the Food Sector
- Home Improvement Projects & Interest in DIY Stimulate Demand
- Medical Device Makers Turn towards Thermoforming & Pressure-Forming for Packaging
- Worker Crunch Catalyzes Adoption of Automated & Digital Plastic Processing Machinery
- Industry Witnesses Rising Investments in Digital Solutions
- Sustainability: A Loud & Clear Trend in Plastic Processing Machinery Industry
- COVID-19 Brings About Significant Changes to Plastic Usage Trends
- Notable Progress for Plastic Recycling & Equipment
- Ambitious Efforts to Mitigate Sustainability-Linked Pain Points in the Plastic Components Arena
- Supply Chain Challenges Change Course
- Plastic Injection Molding Machines: Poised for Growth
- Overarching Trends & Innovations Piloting Future of Plastic Injection Molding
- Sustainable Materials & Operations Gain Attention
- Prominent Trends in Injection Molding Space: Key Insights
- Industry Witnesses Influx of New Products
- Micro Injection Molding Machines Gain Demand
- Healthcare: An Important Market for Micro Injection Molding
- Electro-Hydraulic Technology Picks up Pace
- Focus Intensifies on Precision and Lightweight Solutions
- Vertical Injection Machines Witness Increased Automation
- Smartphone Sales Spur Demand for Precision Plastic Injection Molding Technologies
- Key Challenges Associated with Plastic Injection Molding
- Used Blow Molding Machinery Emerges as Flourishing Business amid COVID-19
- Recent Technological Advancements in Blow Molding Machines
- Key Innovations in Stretch Blow Molding
- Rotational Molding Machines: Taking Plastic Processing to Next Level
- Carbon Dioxide to Drive Innovations in Plastic Industry
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 306 Featured)
- ARBURG GmbH + Co KG
- BC Extrusion Holding GmbH
- BEKUM Maschinenfabriken GmbH
- Brown Machine LLC
- Bruckner Group GmbH
- Davis-Standard, LLC
- Engel Austria GmbH
- FANUC Corporation
- Fu Chun Shin Machinery Manufacture Co., Ltd.
- Haitian International Holdings Limited
- Husky Injection Molding Systems Ltd.
- Kautex Maschinenbau GmbH
- KraussMaffei Technologies GmbH
- Milacron LLC
- NEGRI BOSSI SpA
- Ningbo Haida Plastic Machinery Co., Ltd.
- Nissei ASB Machine Co., Ltd.
- Nordson Corporation
- Reifenhauser Group
- SencorpWhite, Inc.
- Shibaura Machine Co. Ltd.
- Sumitomo (SHI) Demag Plastics Machinery GmbH
- Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd.
- The Japan Steel Works, Ltd.
- Xaloy LLC
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rax7te
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment