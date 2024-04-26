Global Plastics Processing Machinery Strategic Industry Report 2024: Market to Reach $32.7 Billion by 2030, Driven by the Next Wave of Change with Emerging Technologies

Dublin, April 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Plastics Processing Machinery - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Plastics Processing Machinery Market to Reach $32.7 Billion by 2030



The global market for Plastics Processing Machinery estimated at US$22.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$32.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

The rise of plastics and its widespread usage in the 21st century form the cornerstone for the expansion of plastic processing machinery. Amid dynamic factors, the global economic update and manufacturing PMI serve as crucial indicators. This machinery, encompassing various types like injection molding machines and extrusion machinery, anticipates stable demand in the near to mid-term. Injection molding machines see improved growth, while extrusion machinery benefits from a resurgence in construction activity and demand from medical and packaging sectors.

Injection Molding Machines, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.1% CAGR and reach US$14.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Extrusion Machines segment is estimated at 5.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The packaging industry, driven by high demand, faces challenges amidst the pandemic, impacting sectors like building and construction, automotive, and consumer electronics. Developing economies contribute to market growth, reflecting a competitive landscape with strong, active, and niche players. Recent market activity underscores ongoing innovations and technology trends in the sector.







The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.8% CAGR



The Plastics Processing Machinery market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$10.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3% and 4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.6% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$5.4 Billion by the year 2030.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 1054 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $22.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $32.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.8% Regions Covered Global





MARKET OVERVIEW

Rise of Plastics & Its Ubiquitous Use in the 21st Century Provides the Foundation for the Growth of Plastic Processing Machinery

Processing Machinery Enters Exciting Times with Dynamic Factors

Global Economic Update

Global Manufacturing PMI: An important Bellwether

Plastics Processing Machinery: Definition and Types

Plastics Processing Machinery to Report Stable Demand in Near to Mid-Term

Injection Molding Machines Continue to Report Improved Growth

Extrusion Machinery: Growth Led by Resurgence in Construction Activity, and Medical and Packaging Needs

Auxiliaries Riding High on Labor Shortage

End-Use Market Perspective

Packaging Sector: An Overview

High Demand for Packaging: A Key Driver for Plastics Processing Machinery

Packaging Industry Confronts Testing Times Amidst the Pandemic

Important Trends Shaping Plastic Packaging Market

Building and Construction Markets

Automotive industry

How the Automotive Industry was Impacted by the Pandemic

Consumer Electronics

Regional Market Analysis

Developing Economies Boost Growth

Competition

Product Matrix of Select Players in the Global Plastic Processing Machinery Market

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

Recent Market Activity

Influencer/Product/Technology Insights

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Plastic Manufacturing: Visions of a Far-Advanced Future with Notable Innovations to Impact Future Market Growth

Increasing Number of Machinery Manufacturers Embrace Industry 4.0

Rise in Digitalization Augurs Well for Adoption of Industry 4.0

Industry 4.0 Gains Significance in Injection Molding

Next Wave of Change with Emerging Technologies

Manufacturers Leverage AI for Machine Operations

Sophisticated Plastic Machinery under Spotlight amid Evolving Manufacturing Landscape

Pandemic Accelerates Shift toward Automation in Plastic Processing Industry

Growing Trend towards Downstream Automation

Extruders Add Advanced Capabilities

Demand on Rise for Customized Formulations

Factors Setting Perfect Ground for High-Tech Future of Extrusion

Energy-Saving Measures and Energy Efficiency Redefines Machine Engineering

Waste Minimization Drives New Production Strategies

Robust Outlook for EVs Opens New Avenues of Growth

Increasing Consumption of Packaged Foods Drive Market Gains

Rise in Demand for Food Service Disposables and Healthy Gains in Third Party Online Food Delivery Services Drive Opportunities in the Food Sector

Home Improvement Projects & Interest in DIY Stimulate Demand

Medical Device Makers Turn towards Thermoforming & Pressure-Forming for Packaging

Worker Crunch Catalyzes Adoption of Automated & Digital Plastic Processing Machinery

Industry Witnesses Rising Investments in Digital Solutions

Sustainability: A Loud & Clear Trend in Plastic Processing Machinery Industry

COVID-19 Brings About Significant Changes to Plastic Usage Trends

Notable Progress for Plastic Recycling & Equipment

Ambitious Efforts to Mitigate Sustainability-Linked Pain Points in the Plastic Components Arena

Supply Chain Challenges Change Course

Plastic Injection Molding Machines: Poised for Growth

Overarching Trends & Innovations Piloting Future of Plastic Injection Molding

Sustainable Materials & Operations Gain Attention

Prominent Trends in Injection Molding Space: Key Insights

Industry Witnesses Influx of New Products

Micro Injection Molding Machines Gain Demand

Healthcare: An Important Market for Micro Injection Molding

Electro-Hydraulic Technology Picks up Pace

Focus Intensifies on Precision and Lightweight Solutions

Vertical Injection Machines Witness Increased Automation

Smartphone Sales Spur Demand for Precision Plastic Injection Molding Technologies

Key Challenges Associated with Plastic Injection Molding

Used Blow Molding Machinery Emerges as Flourishing Business amid COVID-19

Recent Technological Advancements in Blow Molding Machines

Key Innovations in Stretch Blow Molding

Rotational Molding Machines: Taking Plastic Processing to Next Level

Carbon Dioxide to Drive Innovations in Plastic Industry

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 306 Featured)

ARBURG GmbH + Co KG

BC Extrusion Holding GmbH

BEKUM Maschinenfabriken GmbH

Brown Machine LLC

Bruckner Group GmbH

Davis-Standard, LLC

Engel Austria GmbH

FANUC Corporation

Fu Chun Shin Machinery Manufacture Co., Ltd.

Haitian International Holdings Limited

Husky Injection Molding Systems Ltd.

Kautex Maschinenbau GmbH

KraussMaffei Technologies GmbH

Milacron LLC

NEGRI BOSSI SpA

Ningbo Haida Plastic Machinery Co., Ltd.

Nissei ASB Machine Co., Ltd.

Nordson Corporation

Reifenhauser Group

SencorpWhite, Inc.

Shibaura Machine Co. Ltd.

Sumitomo (SHI) Demag Plastics Machinery GmbH

Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd.

The Japan Steel Works, Ltd.

Xaloy LLC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rax7te

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment