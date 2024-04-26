Whey Protein Market To Reach USD 16.8 Billion By 2032, Says DataHorizzon Research

Fort Collins, Colorado, April 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The popularity of whey proteins impels the market demand in the forecast period.

Naturally occurring in cow milk, whey proteins comprise around 20% of the milk's protein content, with the remainder being casein. Initially present in liquid form, whey is a nutrient-rich mixture containing proteins, fats, vitamins, minerals, carbohydrates, and lactose. Following separation during cheese production, whey undergoes filtration and drying to yield a powdered form. As a protein complex, whey is a functional food offering numerous health benefits, including immune enhancement properties attributed to components such as beta-lactoglobulin, alpha-lactalbumin, and immunoglobulins.

The growing demand for whey protein as an energy-boosting product propels growth in the market. This surge is further fueled by increasing awareness and adoption of healthy lifestyles, coupled with the growing gym culture, as whey protein aids in strength enhancement and muscle building.

Another significant growth driver in the fitness and wellness sector is the rising disposable income and heightened fitness awareness, particularly among younger demographics. Elevated income levels and the pervasive influence of social media contribute to the growing trend of embracing a healthy lifestyle as individuals aspire to attain their desired physique. Additionally, a notable trend is the inclusion of whey in infant diets, as it fosters healthy growth during formative years, further augmenting market demand.

Request Sample Report:

https://bit.ly/4aSBCZn

Segmentation Overview:

The whey protein market has been segmented into type, price, application, and region.

The demand for dietary supplements will likely grow high in the coming years.

Based on the application, the whey protein market can be segmented into infant formula, dairy product types, confectionery and bakery products, dietary supplements, and other nutritional food products. Dietary supplements are the largest segment in the application category, attributed to factors such as high demand rising out of popularity and fitness awareness. It has been observed that the awareness and number of people attending gyms have experienced tremendous growth post-pandemic, and these numbers are expected to increase further during the forecast period.

Economy pricing accounted for a significant market share in the forecast period.

Based on price, the segmentation includes premium, economy, and low. Economy pricing holds a substantial share in this segment due to the presence of retail chains and the rise in demand for economy products. The growing consumption of whey protein, but on a budget, is a significant aspect of the segment's growth. Also, beginners prefer consuming protein in this segment as it fulfills their protein needs pre-workout and post-workout and ensures they do not need to spend a significant sum on it.

Ask For Discount

https://bit.ly/3xSVuND

Whey Protein Market Report Highlights:

The whey protein market growth is anticipated at a CAGR of 10.6% by 2032.

Whey proteins are naturally found in cow milk. Cow milk contains two types of proteins: casein, which is around 80%, and whey, which is 20%. Whey protein is initially found in the liquid state and is rich in proteins, fats, various vitamins and minerals, carbohydrates, and lactose.

North America holds a significant share and is anticipated to observe tremendous growth during the forecast period due to the rise in demand for energy supplements and dairy protein.

Some prominent players in the whey protein market report include Saputo Inc., Glanbia Plc, Nestle S.A., Abbott, Hilmar Cheese Company, Milk Specialties Global, DMK Group, Valio Ltd, Maple Island Inc., Agropur MSI, Axiom Foods Inc., and others.

Looking Exclusively For Region/Country Specific Report?

https://bit.ly/3JzwRYD

About DataHorizzon Research:

DataHorizzon is a market research and advisory company that assists organizations across the globe in formulating growth strategies for changing business dynamics. Its offerings include consulting services across enterprises and business insights to make actionable decisions. DHR’s comprehensive research methodology for predicting long-term and sustainable trends in the market facilitates complex decisions for organizations.

Contact:

Mail: sales@datahorizzonresearch.com

Ph: +1-970-672-0390

Website: https://datahorizzonresearch.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn

Recent Publications

Durian Fruit Market 2024 to 2032

Wood-derived Food Additives Market 2024 to 2032

Coconut Flour Market 2024 to 2032

Fortified Breakfast Spread Market 2024 to 2032

Nuts and Seeds Cheese Market 2024 to 2032