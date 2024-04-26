Global Composable Infrastructure Strategic Research Report 2024: Market to Reach $73.5 Billion by 2030 - Increasing Demand for DevOps and Agile Methodologies Favor Market Outlook

Dublin, April 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Composable Infrastructure - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Composable Infrastructure Market to Reach $73.5 Billion by 2030



The global market for Composable Infrastructure estimated at US$3.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$73.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 45.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Composable infrastructure serves as a critical asset in the IT arsenal, bridging the gap between the cloud and traditional systems. This summary provides insights into its workings, including primary components and features, highlighting its advantages over converged and hyper-converged infrastructures. The global economic update indicates hardware's lead in the market, with the IT and telecom sector as the largest end-user.

Hardware, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 45% CAGR and reach US$57.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Software segment is estimated at 49.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.







The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 53.5% CAGR

While North America leads, developing regions are poised for future growth. The competitive landscape is analyzed through global key competitors' market share data, with recent market activity reflecting ongoing developments in the sector.



The Composable Infrastructure market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$6.5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 53.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 40.4% and 44.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 48.4% CAGR.



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 279 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $3.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $73.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 45.8% Regions Covered Global





MARKET OVERVIEW

Composable Infrastructure: A Critical Asset for IT Arsenal Bringing Best of Both Cloud & Traditional Worlds

Working of Composable Infrastructure

Composable Architecture: Primary Components

Features of Composable Infrastructure

Merits of Composable Infrastructure

Composable versus Converged & Hyper-Converged Infrastructures

Global Economic Update

Hardware Leads the Global Market

IT & Telecom: The Largest End-Use Sector

North America Leads, Developing Regions to Spearhead Future Growth

Competition

Composable Infrastructure - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

Recent Market Activity

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Composable Infrastructure as Buzzing IT Trend in Dynamic Business Landscape

Businesses Are Increasingly Adopting Composable Applications for Improving Agility

Composable Infrastructure in Select End-Uses

Composable Infrastructure Lays Robust Foundation for Next-Level Digital Experiences

Rising Significance of Data Centers Amidst Burgeoning Data Generation Drives Market Growth

Trends Catalyzing Composable Infrastructure Demand for Datacenters

Here's Why Data Centers Are the Starting Point for Successful Digital Transformation

Data Centers Play a Pivotal Role during COVID-19 Outbreak

As Modern IT Networks Increasingly Handle HPC and AI Applications, Role of Composable Infrastructure on the Edge Grows

Composable Infrastructure is a Looming Bonanza amid March of Edge Computing

Robust Growth of Edge Computing: Opportunity for the Market

Growing Data Security Concerns Propel Implementation of Composable Infrastructure Solutions

Increasing Adoption of Cloud Infrastructure & Solutions: Key Growth Factor

Composable Infrastructure as the Next Step Forward

Google Cloud Platform: A Leading Composable Cloud Infrastructure Solution

Market to Benefit from Rising Demand for Software-Defined Networking

Increasing Demand for DevOps and Agile Methodologies Favor Market Outlook

Agility Promise of Composable Infrastructure Becomes Imperative to Facilitate AI Innovations

Transition Towards Flexible Computing Bodes Well for Composable Dynamic Infrastructure

Rise of Composable Applications Sets Stage for Composable Enterprise

Growing Impetus on Using Automated Technologies Propel Demand for CDI

Advent of ML and AI Devices Foster Demand for Composable Disaggregated Infrastructure

CXL - Touted As the Future of Composable Infrastructure

Software Composable Infrastructure: What Does the Future Look Like?

Challenges Facing Composable Infrastructure

