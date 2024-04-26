Global Composable Infrastructure Strategic Research Report 2024: Market to Reach $73.5 Billion by 2030 - Increasing Demand for DevOps and Agile Methodologies Favor Market Outlook

Dublin, April 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Composable Infrastructure - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Composable Infrastructure Market to Reach $73.5 Billion by 2030
The global market for Composable Infrastructure estimated at US$3.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$73.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 45.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Composable infrastructure serves as a critical asset in the IT arsenal, bridging the gap between the cloud and traditional systems. This summary provides insights into its workings, including primary components and features, highlighting its advantages over converged and hyper-converged infrastructures. The global economic update indicates hardware's lead in the market, with the IT and telecom sector as the largest end-user.
Hardware, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 45% CAGR and reach US$57.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Software segment is estimated at 49.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 53.5% CAGR
While North America leads, developing regions are poised for future growth. The competitive landscape is analyzed through global key competitors' market share data, with recent market activity reflecting ongoing developments in the sector.
The Composable Infrastructure market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$6.5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 53.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 40.4% and 44.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 48.4% CAGR.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|279
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$3.6 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$73.5 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|45.8%
|Regions Covered
|Global
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Composable Infrastructure: A Critical Asset for IT Arsenal Bringing Best of Both Cloud & Traditional Worlds
- Working of Composable Infrastructure
- Composable Architecture: Primary Components
- Features of Composable Infrastructure
- Merits of Composable Infrastructure
- Composable versus Converged & Hyper-Converged Infrastructures
- Global Economic Update
- Hardware Leads the Global Market
- IT & Telecom: The Largest End-Use Sector
- North America Leads, Developing Regions to Spearhead Future Growth
- Competition
- Composable Infrastructure - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)
- Recent Market Activity
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Composable Infrastructure as Buzzing IT Trend in Dynamic Business Landscape
- Businesses Are Increasingly Adopting Composable Applications for Improving Agility
- Composable Infrastructure in Select End-Uses
- Composable Infrastructure Lays Robust Foundation for Next-Level Digital Experiences
- Rising Significance of Data Centers Amidst Burgeoning Data Generation Drives Market Growth
- Trends Catalyzing Composable Infrastructure Demand for Datacenters
- Here's Why Data Centers Are the Starting Point for Successful Digital Transformation
- Data Centers Play a Pivotal Role during COVID-19 Outbreak
- As Modern IT Networks Increasingly Handle HPC and AI Applications, Role of Composable Infrastructure on the Edge Grows
- Composable Infrastructure is a Looming Bonanza amid March of Edge Computing
- Robust Growth of Edge Computing: Opportunity for the Market
- Growing Data Security Concerns Propel Implementation of Composable Infrastructure Solutions
- Increasing Adoption of Cloud Infrastructure & Solutions: Key Growth Factor
- Composable Infrastructure as the Next Step Forward
- Google Cloud Platform: A Leading Composable Cloud Infrastructure Solution
- Market to Benefit from Rising Demand for Software-Defined Networking
- Increasing Demand for DevOps and Agile Methodologies Favor Market Outlook
- Agility Promise of Composable Infrastructure Becomes Imperative to Facilitate AI Innovations
- Transition Towards Flexible Computing Bodes Well for Composable Dynamic Infrastructure
- Rise of Composable Applications Sets Stage for Composable Enterprise
- Growing Impetus on Using Automated Technologies Propel Demand for CDI
- Advent of ML and AI Devices Foster Demand for Composable Disaggregated Infrastructure
- CXL - Touted As the Future of Composable Infrastructure
- Software Composable Infrastructure: What Does the Future Look Like?
- Challenges Facing Composable Infrastructure
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 31 Featured)
- Comport Technology Solutions
- IBM Corp.
- Lenovo.
- Liqid Inc.,
- Microsoft Corp.
- NetApp, Inc.
- Nutanix Inc.
- NVIDIA Corporation
- Schneider Electric SE
- Wipro Limited
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dj0624
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment