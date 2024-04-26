Global Dry-Cleaning and Laundry Services Business Report 2024: Market to Reach $103.5 Billion by 2030 - IoT Brings the Promise of Revolutionizing Laundry Services

Dublin, April 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dry-Cleaning and Laundry Services - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Dry-Cleaning and Laundry Services Market to Reach $103.5 Billion by 2030



The global market for Dry-Cleaning and Laundry Services estimated at US$67.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$103.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted the dry-cleaning and laundry services market, with global trends indicating a positive outlook ahead. Laundry services dominate the market share, with notable growth expected in duvet cleaning. Evolving dry-cleaning methods are transforming the industry, while key trends such as residential services' dominance and commercial growth shape its future.

Laundry, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6% CAGR and reach US$56.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Dry Cleaning segment is estimated at 5.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $17.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7% CAGR

North America leads the market, with Asia-Pacific showing potential for high growth. The competitive landscape is diverse, with 120 players worldwide categorized based on their market presence, reflecting ongoing market activity and competition dynamics.



The Dry-Cleaning and Laundry Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$17.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$17 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.9% and 4.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.1% CAGR.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 386 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $67.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $103.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.5% Regions Covered Global



MARKET OVERVIEW

COVID-19 Impact on Dry-Cleaning and Laundry Services Market

Global Market Overview and Analysis

Global Dry-Cleaning & Laundry Services Set to Enjoy Bright Days Ahead

Laundry Captures a Major Share of the Market, Duvet Cleaning Expected to Exhibit Significant Growth

How Evolutions in Dry-Cleaning Methods Are Transforming the Modern World

Key Trends Shaping the Future of Laundry Industry

Residential Laundry Services to Account for a Major Share, Commercial to Witness Faster Growth

North America Retains Commanding Position, Asia-Pacific Represents a High Growth Regional Market

Heading towards a Bright Future

Competition

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for 120 Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

Recent Market Activity

INFLUENCER/PRODUCT/TECHNOLOGY INSIGHTS

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Salient Trends Turning the Tide in Favor of Laundry Services

Smart Laundry Equipment & Service Technologies Emerge Into the Spotlight

IoT Enabled Commercial Washing Machines Bring the Promise of Revolutionizing Laundry Services

How AI Technology is Revolutionizing Dry-Cleaning and Laundry Operations

The Emergence of Eco-Friendly Laundry and Dry-Cleaning Solutions

The Environmental Risk of Conventional Chlorinated Chemicals in Dry-Cleaning and Laundry

Eco-friendly Laundry Detergents Gain Popularity

Global Online Laundry Services Market Heads towards Whirlpool of Growth

Coin-Operated Laundry Services Market Grows at a Slow Pace

Sustained Growth in the Market for Cashless Self-Service Laundries

Cautious Recovery of the Travel, Hospitality/Hotel Industry in 2022 & Beyond Bodes Well for Market Growth

On-Premise Laundry for Hotel Industry: Percentage Breakdown of Operating Cost by Cost Component

Technological Solutions Conjuring Up Ripples in Commercial Laundry Services Domain

Evolving Fashion Trends Keep Demand Robust for Dry-cleaning and Laundry Services

Franchising Business Model Gains Traction in Dry Cleaning and Laundry Services Industry

Spurred On by Rising Healthcare Burden, Hospitals Emerge into the Fastest Growing End-Use Sector

Rise in Sales of Hospital Beds in Parallel to Bed Expansion in Hospitals Worldwide Brings Good News for Hospital Laundry Services

High Demand for Laundry Services from Uniform Supply Market

Residential Laundry Services Market Benefits from Changing Lifestyles and Rise in Single-Person Households

Multi-Housing Laundries Rise in Prominence

Outsourcing of Laundry Services Gains Momentum

Industrial Laundries Face a Myriad of Challenges

Sea of Challenges Indicating Muddy Waters for Dry-Cleaning & Laundry Services

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 120 Featured)

Alsco Pty. Ltd.

Astoria Dry Cleaning Services

ARAMARK Corporation

Cleanly

Huntington Cleaners

Lapels & Linens Sdn Bhd

Mr Dobi Laundry Services

Rentokil Initial PLC

The Eco Laundry Company

ZIPS Franchising LLC (Zips Dry Cleaners)

