Global Dry-Cleaning and Laundry Services Business Report 2024: Market to Reach $103.5 Billion by 2030 - IoT Brings the Promise of Revolutionizing Laundry Services

Dublin, April 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dry-Cleaning and Laundry Services - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Dry-Cleaning and Laundry Services Market to Reach $103.5 Billion by 2030
The global market for Dry-Cleaning and Laundry Services estimated at US$67.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$103.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted the dry-cleaning and laundry services market, with global trends indicating a positive outlook ahead. Laundry services dominate the market share, with notable growth expected in duvet cleaning. Evolving dry-cleaning methods are transforming the industry, while key trends such as residential services' dominance and commercial growth shape its future.
Laundry, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6% CAGR and reach US$56.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Dry Cleaning segment is estimated at 5.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $17.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7% CAGR
North America leads the market, with Asia-Pacific showing potential for high growth. The competitive landscape is diverse, with 120 players worldwide categorized based on their market presence, reflecting ongoing market activity and competition dynamics.
The Dry-Cleaning and Laundry Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$17.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$17 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.9% and 4.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.1% CAGR.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|386
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$67.2 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$103.5 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.5%
|Regions Covered
|Global
MARKET OVERVIEW
- COVID-19 Impact on Dry-Cleaning and Laundry Services Market
- Global Market Overview and Analysis
- Global Dry-Cleaning & Laundry Services Set to Enjoy Bright Days Ahead
- Laundry Captures a Major Share of the Market, Duvet Cleaning Expected to Exhibit Significant Growth
- How Evolutions in Dry-Cleaning Methods Are Transforming the Modern World
- Key Trends Shaping the Future of Laundry Industry
- Residential Laundry Services to Account for a Major Share, Commercial to Witness Faster Growth
- North America Retains Commanding Position, Asia-Pacific Represents a High Growth Regional Market
- Heading towards a Bright Future
- Competition
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for 120 Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)
- Recent Market Activity
- INFLUENCER/PRODUCT/TECHNOLOGY INSIGHTS
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Salient Trends Turning the Tide in Favor of Laundry Services
- Smart Laundry Equipment & Service Technologies Emerge Into the Spotlight
- IoT Enabled Commercial Washing Machines Bring the Promise of Revolutionizing Laundry Services
- How AI Technology is Revolutionizing Dry-Cleaning and Laundry Operations
- The Emergence of Eco-Friendly Laundry and Dry-Cleaning Solutions
- The Environmental Risk of Conventional Chlorinated Chemicals in Dry-Cleaning and Laundry
- Eco-friendly Laundry Detergents Gain Popularity
- Global Online Laundry Services Market Heads towards Whirlpool of Growth
- Coin-Operated Laundry Services Market Grows at a Slow Pace
- Sustained Growth in the Market for Cashless Self-Service Laundries
- Cautious Recovery of the Travel, Hospitality/Hotel Industry in 2022 & Beyond Bodes Well for Market Growth
- On-Premise Laundry for Hotel Industry: Percentage Breakdown of Operating Cost by Cost Component
- Technological Solutions Conjuring Up Ripples in Commercial Laundry Services Domain
- Evolving Fashion Trends Keep Demand Robust for Dry-cleaning and Laundry Services
- Franchising Business Model Gains Traction in Dry Cleaning and Laundry Services Industry
- Spurred On by Rising Healthcare Burden, Hospitals Emerge into the Fastest Growing End-Use Sector
- Rise in Sales of Hospital Beds in Parallel to Bed Expansion in Hospitals Worldwide Brings Good News for Hospital Laundry Services
- High Demand for Laundry Services from Uniform Supply Market
- Residential Laundry Services Market Benefits from Changing Lifestyles and Rise in Single-Person Households
- Multi-Housing Laundries Rise in Prominence
- Outsourcing of Laundry Services Gains Momentum
- Industrial Laundries Face a Myriad of Challenges
- Sea of Challenges Indicating Muddy Waters for Dry-Cleaning & Laundry Services
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 120 Featured)
- Alsco Pty. Ltd.
- Astoria Dry Cleaning Services
- ARAMARK Corporation
- Cleanly
- Huntington Cleaners
- Lapels & Linens Sdn Bhd
- Mr Dobi Laundry Services
- Rentokil Initial PLC
- The Eco Laundry Company
- ZIPS Franchising LLC (Zips Dry Cleaners)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w2ydhz
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment