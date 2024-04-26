Public Cloud System Infrastructure Services Global Strategic Business Report 2024: Market to Reach $445.6 Billion by 2030 - Multi-Cloud Infrastructure Grows in Popularity for all the Right Reasons

Dublin, April 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Public Cloud System Infrastructure Services - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Public Cloud System Infrastructure Services Market to Reach $445.6 Billion by 2030



The global market for Public Cloud System Infrastructure Services estimated at US$98.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$445.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 20.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Cloud computing has revolutionized the IT landscape, ushering in the rise of cloud infrastructure services. As businesses increasingly embrace the cloud, this market is poised for significant growth, representing the IT journey of the decade. Competition in the public cloud system infrastructure services market is fierce, with 60 players worldwide vying for market share.

Storage, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 22.2% CAGR and reach US$261.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Print segment is estimated at 17.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.







The U.S. Market is Estimated at $53.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 26.7% CAGR

Recent market activity reflects the evolving trends, including the migration of enterprise content management to the cloud and the growing adoption of multi-cloud infrastructure solutions. Additionally, the integration of artificial intelligence into cloud services and the emergence of containers and Kubernetes as vital components signify the evolving nature of cloud infrastructure services.



The Public Cloud System Infrastructure Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$53.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$40.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 26.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 17.8% and 19.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 21.4% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$46.5 Billion by the year 2030.



As Enterprise Content Management Moves to the Cloud, CDNs Become a Popular Infrastructure Service

Growing Adoption of Cloud Based Content Management Magnifies the Need for Faster Access to Stored Content on the Internet

Multi-Cloud Infrastructure Grows in Popularity for all the Right Reasons. Here's the Story

AI Integration into Cloud Services Including Cloud Infrastructure Services is the Hottest New Trend

Containers & Kubernetes Emerge Into Significant Components of Cloud Infrastructure Services

Infrastructure Reimagined: The Next Wave in Cloud Storage Breakthroughs

Edge Computing Creates New Demand for Deploying Infrastructure Resources Closer to Data Sources, Driving Up the Momentum for IaaS Services

Riding the Edge With IaaS Powering the Next Frontier in Edge Computing: Global Market for Edge Computing

Focus on Business Continuity Makes DRaaS an Important Part of Cloud Infrastructure Services

Serverless Computing Emerges to Become the Future of Next-Generation Cloud Infrastructure

Infrastructure as a Code Storms Into the Spotlight

Low Code/No Code for Cloud Infrastructure is the Newest Craze

Bare Metal Cloud Services Continue to Remain Popular

