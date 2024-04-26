Introducing Altcat: Your AI Girlfriend Experience with Your Favorite Influencer





LOS ANGELES, April 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altcat ( altcat.ai ) officially launches today as an AI-powered social platform designed to enhance interaction between fans and popular social media stars, including OnlyFans creators. Altcat offers a novel approach by providing AI Twins that replicate these influencers, allowing for private, personalized chats, image requests, and video clips that mimic the influencers’ own speech and reactions.



Zenon, the founder of Altcat, asserts that this technology will revolutionize the way influencers connect with their followers, enabling faster content production and more personalized fan engagement. This not only fulfills fan desires more effectively but also reduces costs and wait times.

The core of Altcat's appeal lies in its ease of use and affordability, facilitated by a simple subscription model. Users can engage in real-time, intimate conversations with the AI Twins of their favorite influencers. These AI Twins are not mere digital replicas; they offer lifelike interactions that closely mirror the influencers' appearances and mannerisms, thus maintaining the authenticity of personal interactions.

Altcat’s technology allows these AI Twins to respond and behave in ways that are indistinguishable from the influencers themselves. Even the influencers have noted the uncanny resemblance, with prominent OnlyFans creators Cathy Zhao and Amara Mila praising the realistic and enhanced versions of themselves presented by Altcat.

Beyond personal user experiences, Altcat is also positioned as a transformative tool for content creators. It provides a new avenue for influencers to generate additional content without extra effort, leveraging AI to handle the scale of interaction and content creation. This not only enhances the creators’ ability to monetize their presence but also strengthens their connection with fans.

Altcat has already partnered with high-profile influencers like Chloe and Velymom, signaling the start of a new era in AI-driven digital content. With over 274,353 chats logged to date, Altcat is proving its potential to significantly impact the social media landscape.

For more information about Altcat and its offerings, visit altcat.ai .

Contact

+1 (234) 332-1303

brand@altcat.ai



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/027abc96-6921-4e2b-8a6a-52cc33732200