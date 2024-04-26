Satellite Ground Station Equipment Global Strategic Industry Report 2024: Market to Surpass $125 Billion by 2030, Increase in Space Exploration Missions Drive New Satellite Launches and Opportunities

Dublin, April 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Satellite Ground Station Equipment - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Satellite Ground Station Equipment Market to Reach $125.4 Billion by 2030
The global market for Satellite Ground Station Equipment estimated at US$55.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$125.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
During the pandemic, satellite connectivity emerged as a vital resource, highlighting the importance of satellite ground station equipment. In the competitive scenario, companies employ organic and inorganic strategies to maintain their position in the market, with 93 players worldwide actively participating. Innovations and advancements by select companies drive the evolution of satellite communication infrastructure, with ground equipment playing a pivotal role.
NOC Equipment, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 11.9% CAGR and reach US$63.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Vsat Equipment segment is estimated at 11% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $22.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.5% CAGR
The global market outlook considers key trends, drivers, and restraints shaping the trajectory of the industry, analyzing components and application markets of satellite ground station equipment. Despite obstacles, recent market activity reflects ongoing developments and insights from influencers provide valuable market perspectives.
The Satellite Ground Station Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$22.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$18 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 12.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.3% and 10.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.1% CAGR.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|441
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$55.9 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$125.4 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|10.6%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Satellite Connectivity Becomes Vital During Pandemic
- Competitive Scenario
- Players Bet on Organic & Inorganic Strategies to Stay Competitive on Satellite Ground Station Equipment Market
- Innovations and Advancements by Select Companies
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for 93 Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)
- Intricacies of Satellite Communication: From Ground to Space
- Ground Equipment: The Key Force Behind Satellite Communication Infrastructure
- Global Market Prospects & Outlook
- Key Trends, Drivers and Restraints Influencing the Market Trajectory
- Analysis by Component
- An Introduction to Satellite Ground Station Equipment
- Application Markets of Satellite Ground Station Equipment
- Delving into Obstacles and Resolutions in Ground-based Satellite Station Service and Operations
- Recent Market Activity
- Influencer Market Insights
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Market Bustles with Dynamic Satellite Activity
- Classification of Satellites
- Global Number of SmallSats Launched Into Space by Application Scenarios
- Increase in Space Exploration Missions Drive New Satellite Launches, Driving Market Opportunities
- Demand for Satellites to Increase Stupendously through this Decade End
- Increased Emphasis on Enhancing National Security
- Buzzing Dynamics Aiding Satellite Ground Station Equipment Market to Scale Impressive Heights
- New Space Developments Disrupt the Satellite Ground Stations Sector
- Automation as Prominent Trend in the Satellite Ground Station Arena
- Ground Stations Utilize AI & ML to Enable Ground-Based Space Situational Awareness
- AI Boasts Futuristic Advances for Space & Satellite Domains
- Artificial Intelligence Finds Pivotal Role in Next Generation Satcom Ground Stations
- Creating AI-Powered Solutions to Automate Ground Station Maintenance for Next-Generation Satcoms
- Emerging Applications and Trends to Influence Satellite Communications
- Market to Gain from Influx of High-Performance Antennas
- Increasing Exploitation of S-Band Sets Perfect Ground for S-Band Antennas
- Great Opportunities to Unlock Potential of ESAs in Replacing Parabolic Antennas, but Obstacles to Growth Remain
- Technology Advancements Improve Performance and Functionality of Satellite Communications
- Growing Emphasis on Earth Observation to Drive Demand for Ground Station Equipment
- Advances Setting Pace for Earth Observation Programs
- Additive Manufacturing for Creating Components & Equipment of GPS Satellites to Gain Traction
- Continuing Efforts by Military Organizations to Strengthen Satellite Networks to Drive Growth
- Focus on Military & Defense Ground Station Solutions
- Innovations in Sensor Technology Paving Way for Commercialization of Space Technology
- Accelerating Expansion of 5G to Drive Growth
- Percentage 5G Adoption as a Share of Total Mobile Connections by Region in 2030
- Penetration of 5G & Networking
- Market Challenges and Restraints
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 93 Featured)
- Gilat Satellite Networks
- Hughes Network Systems LLC
- Novelsat
- ViaSat, Inc.
- VT iDirect, Inc.
