Novo Nordisk A/S – Total number of voting rights and share capital in Novo Nordisk A/S as of 26 April 2024

Bagsværd, Denmark, 26 April 2024 – In accordance with Section 32 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, Novo Nordisk A/S is required to publish the total number of voting rights and the size of the share capital in Novo Nordisk A/S as per the end of a month where changes therein have occurred.



Referring to Company Announcement no 32/2024 dated 24 April 2024, please find below a statement regarding the total number of voting rights and share capital in Novo Nordisk A/S as per 26 April 2024.

Number of shares

(of DKK 0.10 each) Share capital (nominal value, DKK) Number of votes1



A shares

1,074,872,000

107,487,200

107,487,200,000



B shares

3,390,128,000

339,012,800

33,901,280,000



Total

4,465,000,000

446,500,000

141,388,480,000

1 Each A share of DKK 0.01 carries 10 votes, whereas each B share of DKK 0.01 carries one vote. Thus, each A share of DKK 0.10 carries 100 votes and each B share of DKK 0.10 (the present denomination of the company's shares) carries 10 votes. Treasury shares are included in the table above but voting rights of treasury shares are suspended at the general meetings of Novo Nordisk A/S.

Novo Nordisk is a leading global healthcare company, founded in 1923 and headquartered in Denmark. Our purpose is to drive change to defeat serious chronic diseases, built upon our heritage in diabetes. We do so by pioneering scientific breakthroughs, expanding access to our medicines, and working to prevent and ultimately cure disease. Novo Nordisk employs about 63,400 people in 80 countries and markets its products in around 170 countries. Novo Nordisk's B shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Novo-B). Its ADRs are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NVO). For more information, visit novonordisk.com, Facebook, Instagram, X, LinkedIn and YouTube.

