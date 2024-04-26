Interactive Strength Inc. (Nasdaq: TRNR) Strengthens Balance Sheet by Partially Converting Senior Loan to Equity and Extending the Maturity

Reduced the Liability of the Senior Loan by Converting $3.0 Million to Equity

Extended the Maturity of the Remaining Balance to December 2024

AUSTIN, TX, April 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Interactive Strength Inc. (Nasdaq: TRNR) (“TRNR” or “the Company”), maker of innovative specialty fitness equipment under the CLMBR and FORME brands, today announced that it had converted $3.0 million of the Company’s $8.0 million senior loan to equity and extended the maturity of the remaining loan balance to December 2024.

Trent Ward, Co-Founder and CEO of TRNR, said: “We continue to make progress towards financial stability with the reduction of liabilities and the extension of maturity of our senior loan. We expect to be approaching profitability as early as the fourth quarter of this year based on the performance of the CLMBR business that we acquired in February. As part of that transaction, we assumed some of the liabilities of CLMBR, including this senior loan, and we expect that the Company will be able to re-finance the loan as it matures.”

TRNR Investor Contact

ir@interactivestrength.com

TRNR Media Contact

forme@jacktaylorpr.com

About Interactive Strength Inc.:

Interactive Strength Inc. produces innovative specialty fitness equipment and digital fitness services under two main brands: 1) CLMBR and 2) FORME. Interactive Strength Inc. is listed on NASDAQ (symbol: TRNR).

CLMBR is a vertical climbing machine that offers an efficient and effective full-body strength and cardio workout. CLMBR's design is compact and easy to move – making it perfect for commercial or in-home use. With its low impact and ergonomic movement, CLMBR is safe for most ages and levels of ability and can be found at gyms and fitness studios, hotels, and physical therapy facilities, as well as available for consumers at home. www.clmbr.com.

FORME is a digital fitness platform that combines premium smart gyms with live virtual personal training and coaching to deliver an immersive experience and better outcomes for both consumers and trainers. FORME delivers an immersive and dynamic fitness experience through two connected hardware products: 1) The FORME Studio Lift (fitness mirror and cable-based digital resistance) and 2) The FORME Studio (fitness mirror). In addition to the company’s connected fitness hardware products, FORME offers expert personal training and health coaching in different formats and price points through Video On-Demand, Custom Training, and Live 1:1 virtual personal training. www.formelife.com.

Forward Looking Statements:

This press release includes certain statements that are “forward-looking statements” for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and reflect management’s assumptions, views, plans, objectives and projections about the future. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as “believe”, “project”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “intend”, “strategy”, “future”, “opportunity”, “plan”, “may”, “should”, “will”, “would”, “will be”, “will continue”, “will likely result” or similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding timing of profitability and our ability to re-finance our loan. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations of future events. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from the expectations and projections of the Company. Risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to: demand for our products; competition, including technological advances made by and new products released by our competitors; our ability to accurately forecast consumer demand for our products and adequately maintain our inventory; and our reliance on a limited number of suppliers and distributors for our products. A further list and descriptions of these risks, uncertainties and other factors can be found in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. To the extent permitted under applicable law, the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.