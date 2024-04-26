Antibody-Drug Conjugates (ADC) Industry Overview 2024: Market to Exceed $40 Billion by 2029, Driven by Daiichi Sankyo's Enhertu, Roche's Kadcyla, Astellas Pharma, Pfizer's Padcev, & Gilead's Trodelvy

Dublin, April 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Antibody-Drug Conjugates (ADC): Market Overview" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Clients will gain insight into the competitive landscape of leading antibody-drug conjugates (ADC) in oncology including SWOT analysis for key marketed and pipeline drugs, clinical benchmark comparisons, key clinical trial analysis, analyst consensus forecasts, and commentary on current and future players.

An ADC drug consists of monoclonal antibodies conjugated to a payload via a linker, for the precise targeting of antigen-positive cancer cells. ADCs are developed to target protein receptors with high expression such as HER2, TROP-2, CD22, and others. There are two cytotoxic payload types predominantly used in ADCs: microtubule inhibitors (MMAE, DM1/DM4), and the more potent DNA-damaging payloads such as topoisomerase I inhibitors (DXd, SN38). Linkers maintain the stability of the ADC and may induce a 'bystander effect' if the payload is released adjacent to the tumor cell.



The rapid growth seen is due to several blockbuster ADCs: Daiichi Sankyo's Enhertu, Roche's Kadcyla, Astellas Pharma & Pfizer's Padcev, and Gilead's Trodelvy, as well as the commercial success of other ADCs.

Daiichi's deruxtecan payload technology has led to HER2-targeting Enhertu, the highest-grossing ADC approved for multiple indications. Enhertu generated $3.4 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach $14 billion by 2029. Additionally, the company has several pipeline agents expected to have marked commercial success, notably TROP-2-targeting DS-1062 for metastatic breast and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).



In December 2023, Pfizer completed a $43 billion acquisition of ADC-focused biotech Seagen. Through the buy-out, Pfizer gained the rights to Padcev and a pipeline of early-stage ADCs.

The report also includes outlook from four key opinion leaders in the US and analyzes key opportunities and challenges in the space. Additionally, the report includes commentary on the latest trends in ADC development including payload and linker analysis.



