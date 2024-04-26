Global Optical Waveguides Market Outlook 2023-2036: Surge in the High Demand for FTTH Bolsters Growth

Dublin, April 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Optical Waveguides Market Outlook 2023-2036" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global optical waveguide market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 7.92% over the forecast period, i.e., 2024 - 2036

Factors such as the surge in the high demand for FTTH, followed by the rising need for sustainable and green technologies are projected to drive the growth of the market in the coming years. Additionally, the rising advancement in autonomous driving technology is also expected to boost market growth. The market is estimated to garner a revenue of nearly USD 14.74 billion by the end of 2036, up from a revenue of about USD 5.46 billion in the year 2023.



The global optical waveguide market is segmented into numerous segments, which include segmentation by application, material, mode, and region. By mode, the market is segmented into multimode and single mode. By the end of 2036, the multimode segment is anticipated to garner the largest revenue of around USD 9.2 billion, up from a revenue of close to USD 3.49 billion in the year 2023.



On the basis of region, the global optical waveguide market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The market in Asia Pacific, amongst the markets in all the other regions, is anticipated to garner the largest revenue of more than USD 5.74 billion by the end of 2036. Moreover, in the year 2023, the market in the region generated a revenue of over USD 2.03 billion.



Some of the prominent industry leaders in the global optical waveguide market that are included in our report are Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd, DigiLens Inc, Corning Incorporated, Prysmian Group, Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd., Fujikura Ltd., and others.



Key Topics Covered:



1. An Outline of the Global Optical Waveguide Market

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Market Segmentation



2. Assumptions and Abbreviations



3. Research Methodology & Approach

3.1. Research Process

3.2. Primary Research

3.2.1. Manufacturers

3.2.2. Suppliers/Distributors

3.2.3. End Users

3.3. Secondary Research

3.4. Market Size Estimation



4. Summary of the Report for Key Decision Makers



5. Forces of Market Constituents

5.1. Factors/Drivers Impacting the Growth of the Market

5.2. Market Trends for Better Business Practices



6. Key Market Opportunities for Business Growth



7. Major Roadblocks for the Market Growth



8. Government Regulations and Standards



9. Industry Risk Analysis



10. Companies Offering Optical Waveguides



11. Japan Based Companies Offering Optical Waveguides



12. Industry Supply Chain Analysis



13. Industry SWOT Analysis



14. Customers analysis: Identification of key target segments



15. Fiber Optics Manufactures



16. Industry Growth Outlook



17. Competitive Positioning: Strategies to Differentiate a Company From its Competitor



18. Competitive Model: A Detailed Inside View for Investors

18.1. Company Market Share

18.2. Business Profile of Key Enterprise

18.2.1. Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.

18.2.1.1. Detailed Overview

18.2.1.2. Assessment of key offerings

18.2.1.3. Analysis of growth strategies

18.2.1.4. Exhaustive analysis on key financial indicators

18.2.1.5. Recent developments and strategies

18.2.2. DigiLens Inc

18.2.3. Corning Incorporated

18.2.4. Prysmian Group

18.2.5. Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd.

18.2.6. Yangtze Optical Fibre and Cable Joint Stock Limited Company

18.2.7. Fujikura Ltd.

18.2.8. Coherent Corp.

18.2.9. Commscope

18.2.10. STL Tech

18.2.11. Covesion Ltd

18.2.12. HFCL

18.2.13. RPG Cables

18.2.14. Auxora (Shenzhen Inc)



