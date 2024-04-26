Dublin, April 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Aluminum Wire with a Focus on Aerospace Market Outlook 2023-2036" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for aluminum wire with a focus on aerospace is projected to grow at the CAGR of 6.34% over the forecast period, i.e., 2024-2036

The growth of the market is set to be dominated by surging demand to recycle aluminum, along with growing adoption of cutting-edge technology. Additionally, the market is also set to rise owing to growing demand for air freight, and rising use of aluminum wire in space exploration. The market is poised to capture the revenue of about USD 10 billion by the end of 2036, up from a revenue of more than USD 5 billion in the year 2023.



The global aluminum wire with a focus on aerospace market is segmented into numerous segments which includes alloy type, aerospace application, aerospace grade requirement, and cable type. By aerospace application, the market is further segmented into commercial aircraft [airplane], military aircraft, satellites, rockets, and drones & unmanned aerial vehicles. Out of these, the military aircraft segment is predicted to generate the largest market revenue of over USD 3 billion by the end of 2036, up from a revenue of close to USD 1 billion in the years 2023. This growth is set to be dominated by rising demand for military aircraft.



On the basis of region, the global aluminum wire with a focus on aerospace market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. The market in Asia Pacific is set to rise at a CAGR of 7.77% over the forecast period. This is because of the growing number of passengers travelling by plane.

