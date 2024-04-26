Eyewear Market Report 2024: Global Market Size, Trends and Competitive Analysis to 2030 Featuring EssilorLuxottica, Carl Zeiss, J&J, Bausch & Lomb, Marchon, Fielmann, Alcon, Hoya, Safilo

Dublin, April 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Eyewear Market: Market Size, Trends and Growth Analysis [2024-2030]" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global eyewear market is expected to reach an estimated $182.8 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 3.6% from 2024 to 2030.



The future of the global eyewear market looks promising with opportunities in the online and offline retail industries. The major drivers for this market are an upsurge in demand for prescription spectacles and contact lenses due to increases in vision impairments, growing geriatric population, and rising exposure of younger generation to smartphones and computer, leading to vision problems.



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies, eyewear companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base.

Eyewear Market Insights

Spectacles will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to growing population suffering from vision problems, increasing awareness regarding eye healthcare, and growing number of users of smartphones and computers. The publisher predicts that the sunglasses segment is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period due to changing fashion trends and increasing awareness regarding harmful effects of UV rays on the eyes.

Within the global eyewear market, offline will remain the largest distribution channel over the forecast period the forecast period due to increasing consumer preference towards after sales services and ease to make a choice of eyewear products.

APAC will remain the largest region and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to growing awareness about eye healthcare, increase in population of vision deteriorates with ageing, and rising disposable incomes further accelerating the eyewear market growth in this region.

Features of the Global Eyewear Market

Market Size Estimates: Global eyewear market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (Million Units) shipment.

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018-2023) and forecast (2024-2030) by various segments.

Segmentation Analysis: Global eyewear market size by product type, distribution channel, gender, and region in terms of value.

Regional Analysis: Global eyewear market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different by product type, distribution channel, gender, and region for the global eyewear market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the global eyewear market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Background and Classifications

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2018 to 2030

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Global Eyewear Market Trends and Forecast

3.3: Global Eyewear Market by Product Type

3.3.1: Spectacles

3.3.1.1 Spectacle Lenses and Spectacle Frames

3.3.2: Contact Lenses

3.3.2.1: Soft Contact Lenses and Rigid Contact Lenses

3.3.3: Sunglasses

3.3.3.1: Polarized Sunglasses and Non-Polarized Sunglasses

3.4: Global Eyewear Market by Distribution Channel

3.4.1: Offline

3.4.2: Online

3.5: Global Eyewear Market by Gender

3.5.1: Men

3.5.2: Women



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Global Eyewear Market by Region

4.2: North American Eyewear Market

4.2.1: Market by Product Type: Spectacles, Contact Lenses, and Sunglasses

4.2.2: Market by Gender: Men and Women

4.2.3: Market by Distribution Channel: Offline and Online

4.2.4: The US Eyewear Market

4.2.5: Canadian Eyewear Market

4.2.6: Mexican Eyewear Market

4.3: European Eyewear Market

4.3.1: Market by Product Type: Spectacles, Contact Lenses, and Sunglasses

4.3.2: Market by Gender: Men and Women

4.3.3: Market by Distribution Channel: Offline and Online

4.3.4: Eyewear Market of the United Kingdom

4.3.5: German Eyewear Market

4.3.6: French Eyewear Market

4.3.7: Italian Eyewear Market

4.3.8: Spanish Eyewear Market

4.4: APAC Eyewear Market

4.4.1: Market by Product Type: Spectacles, Contact Lenses, and Sunglasses

4.4.2: Market by Gender: Men and Women

4.4.3: Market by Distribution Channel: Offline and Online

4.4.4: Chinese Eyewear Market

4.4.5: Japanese Eyewear Market

4.4.6: Indian Eyewear Market

4.5: ROW Eyewear Market

4.5.1: Market by Product Type: Spectacles, Contact Lenses, and Sunglasses

4.5.2: Market by Gender: Men and Women

4.5.3: Market by Distribution Channel: Offline and Online

4.5.4: Brazilian Eyewear Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Operational Integration

5.4: Geographical Reach

5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global Eyewear Market by Product Type

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global Eyewear Market by Distribution Channel

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global Eyewear Market by Gender

6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for the Global Eyewear Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Eyewear Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of the Global Eyewear Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global Eyewear Market

6.3.4: Technological Development



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: EssilorLuxottica SA

7.2: Carl Zeiss AG

7.3: Johnson & Johnson

7.4: BAUSCH + LOMB

7.5: Marchon

7.6: Fielmann AG

7.7: Alcon Vision LLC

7.8: Hoya

7.9: Safilo Group

7.10: Marcolin Eyewear

