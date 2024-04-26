Global Penicillin Analysis Report 2024: Market to Grow by $2.82 Billion During 2023-2028, Driven by M&As, and Special Regulatory Designations Driving the Quality of Penicillin

Dublin, April 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Penicillin Market 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The penicillin market is forecasted to grow by USD 2.82 bn during 2023-2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.4%

This study identifies the strategic alliances and M and A among penicillin vendors as one of the prime reasons driving the penicillin market growth during the next few years.

The market is driven by the rising prevalence of infectious diseases, growing awareness of various diseases and their treatment, and special regulatory designations driving the quality of penicillin. Also, increased funding for antibiotic research and the growing risk of spreading infections via blood transfusions will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the penicillin market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading penicillin market vendors. Also, the penicillin market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Market Positioning of Key Vendors

Abbott Laboratories

AdvaCare Pharma

Aenova Holding GmbH

Astellas Pharma Inc.

Canvax Biotech SL

Cipla Ltd.

F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

Fermenta Biotech Ltd.

Focus Technology Co. Ltd.

FUJIFILM Corp.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Lupin Ltd.

Merck KGaA

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

Recipharm AB

Sanofi SA

Viatris Inc.

Wellona Pharma

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview



2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem



3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2023

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2023-2028



4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global penicillin market 2018 - 2022

4.2 Source Segment Analysis 2018 - 2022

4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2018 - 2022

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2018 - 2022

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2018 - 2022



5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition



6 Market Segmentation by Source

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Source

6.3 Semisynthetic - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

6.4 Natural - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

6.5 Market opportunity by Source



7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Type

7.3 Oral - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

7.4 Parenteral - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

7.5 Market opportunity by Type



8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview



9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison



10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends



11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks



12 Vendor Analysis



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m1witk

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.