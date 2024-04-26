$22.85 Bn AEC (Architecture, Engineering & Construction) Software Global Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2033

Dublin, April 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AEC Software Global Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global AEC software market reached a value of nearly $9.06 billion in 2023, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9% since 2018. The market is expected to grow from $9.06 billion in 2023 to $13.65 billion in 2028 at a rate of 8.5%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.8% from 2028 and reach $22.85 billion in 2033.





North America was the largest region in the AEC software market, accounting for 42.6% or $3.86 billion of the total in 2023. It was followed by Western Europe, Asia-Pacific and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the AEC software market will be Asia-Pacific and South America where growth will be at CAGRs of 10% and 9.1% respectively. These will be followed by North America and Western Europe where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 8.6% and 7.8% respectively.



The global AEC software market is highly concentrated, with large players operating in the market. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 83.9% of the total market in 2022. Autodesk Inc was the largest competitor with 26.9% share of the market, followed by Trimble, Inc with 13.2%, Bentley Systems with 9.7%, Procore Technologies Inc. with 8.5%, Nemetschek Group with 8.1%, Dassault Systems with 5.8%, Esri with 5%, Hexagon AB with 3.3%, Ansys Inc with 2%, and Buildertrend Solutions, Inc with 1.5%.



The AEC software market is segmented by type into designing software, planning software and building software. The designing software market was the largest segment of the AEC software market segmented by type, accounting for 47% or $4.26 billion of the total in 2023. Going forward, the designing software segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the AEC software market segmented by type, at a CAGR of 9.2% during 2023-2028.



The AEC software market is segmented by component into software and services. The software market was the largest segment of the AEC software market segmented by component, accounting for 78% or $7.07 billion of the total in 2023. Going forward, the services segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the AEC software market segmented by component, at a CAGR of 9.4% during 2023-2028.



The AEC software market is segmented by project life cycle into preconstruction, construction and operations. The preconstruction market was the largest segment of the AEC software market segmented by project life cycle, accounting for 44.9% or $4.06 billion of the total in 2023. Going forward, the construction segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the AEC software market segmented by project life cycle, at a CAGR of 8.6% during 2023-2028.



The AEC software market is segmented by end-user into AEC professionals, consultants and facility managers, and other end-users. The AEC professional market was the largest segment of the AEC software market segmented by end-user, accounting for 51.2% or $4.64 billion of the total in 2023. Going forward, the consultants and facility managers segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the AEC software market segmented by end-user, at a CAGR of 8.6% during 2023-2028.



The AEC software market is segmented by deployment mode into on-premise software and cloud-based software. The on-premise market was the largest segment of the AEC software market segmented by deployment mode, accounting for 66.6% or $6.04 billion of the total in 2023. Going forward, the cloud-based software segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the AEC software market segmented by deployment mode, at a CAGR of 10.4% during 2023-2028.



The AEC software market is segmented by application into building, industrial, civil infrastructure, oil and gas, utilities and other applications. The building market was the largest segment of the AEC software market segmented by application, accounting for 47% or $4.25 billion of the total in 2023. Going forward, the building segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the AEC software market segmented by application, at a CAGR of 8.7% during 2023-2028.



Opportunities

The top opportunities in the AEC software market segmented by type will arise in the designing software segment, which will gain $2.34 billion of global annual sales by 2028.

The top opportunities in the AEC software market segmented by component will arise in the software segment, which will gain $3.45 billion of global annual sales by 2028. The top opportunities in the AEC software market segmented by project lifecycle will arise in the preconstruction segment, which will gain $2.04 billion of global annual sales by 2028.

The top opportunities in the AEC software market segmented by deployment mode will arise in the on-premise software segment, which will gain $2.64 billion of global annual sales by 2028. The top opportunities in the AEC software market segmented by application will arise in the building segment, which will gain $2.21 billion of global annual sales by 2028.

The top opportunities in the AEC software market segmented by end-user will arise in the AEC professional segment, which will gain $2.32 billion of global annual sales by 2028. The AEC software market size will gain the most in the USA at $1.48 billion.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 400 Forecast Period 2023 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $9.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $22.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.7% Regions Covered Global



Major Market Trends

Use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to Create Virtual Models of Project Visualization

Introduction of Cloud Based Software to Connect Office and Field in Real Time

Use of Blockchain Technology to Improve Efficiency and Data Security

Focus on Sustainability and Green Design to Reduce the Carbon Footprint

Product Innovations With Focus on Integrated Solutions

Increasing Investments to Expand and Build New Products and Technologies

Strategic Partnerships and Acquisitions to Drive Innovation in the Market

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Autodesk

Trimble, Inc

Bentley Systems

Procore Technologies Inc

Nemetschek Group

Dassault Systems

Esri

Hexagon AB

Ansys Inc

Buildertrend Solutions, Inc

Tekla India Pvt. Ltd

Dassault Systemes India Pvt. Ltd

CADD Centre India Pvt. Ltd

RIB Software India Pvt. Ltd

Glodon Co., Ltd

ChinaSoft International (CSII)

ZWSOFT Co., Ltd

Beijing Asite Technology Co. Ltd

Suzhou Gstarsoft Co., Ltd

Graitec

Allplan

Graphisoft

Newforma

Elecosoft

Causeway

Bluebeam

PlanGridAclara Technologies LLC

Eagle Point Software

Microsol Resources

ProEst

Neodata Group

CYPE Ingenieros

BIM6D

SAP Canada

Procore Technologies

Buildin

Camargo Correa

Visto Sistemas

Proj4me

AECweb

BuildSoft

ProTenders

Dalux

Construction Computer Software (CCS)

Yardi

STC Solutions

Diyar United Company

Synchro Modena AEC and Infrastructure

TechSoup South Africa

Candy (Construction and Estimating Software)

BuildSmart

Buildcon Global Services

I-Tech Solutions

