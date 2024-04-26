Qifu Technology Filed 2023 Annual Report on Form 20-F

SHANGHAI, China, April 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: QFIN; HKEx: 3660) (“Qifu Technology” or the “Company”), a leading Credit-Tech platform in China, today announced that it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on April 26, 2024. The annual report can be accessed on the Company’s investor relations website at ir.qifu.tech as well as the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov . The Company will provide a hard copy of the annual report containing its audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request.



The Company has also published an annual report (the “Hong Kong Annual Report”) today pursuant to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (“HKEx”). The Hong Kong Annual Report contains substantially the same information as set forth in the Form 20-F and can be accessed on the Company’s investor relations website at ir.qifu.tech as well as the HKEx’s website at http://www.hkexnews.hk .

