Correction: Director / PDMR Shareholding

This is a correction to the “Notification of Transactions of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMR)” announcement released on 24 April 2024 at 14.57 pm. The original announcement included an erroneous reference to shares “purchased” by Jason Elphick (a PDMR). The transaction relates to shares sold by Jason Elphick and therefore the incorrect reference to shares purchased has been removed from the amended announcement which now follows.

The full amended text is shown below. All other details in the announcement remain unchanged.

OSB GROUP PLC

(the Company)

Notification of Transactions of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs)

The Company was notified that Jason Elphick (a PDMR) sold 10,039 ordinary shares of £0.01 each of the Company.

The following notification made under Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation ("UK MAR") relates to a transaction by a PDMR in the shares of the Company.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



Name of natural person Jason Elphick 2. Reason for the notification



a. Position/status



Group General Counsel and Company Secretary



b. Initial notification/amendment







Initial Notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a. Full name of the entity OSB GROUP PLC b. Legal Entity Identifier code 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459 4. Details of the transaction(s): a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Ordinary shares of £0.01 each



Identification code GB00BLDRH360 b. Nature of Transaction (i) Sale of 5,000 shares from nominee account

(ii) Sale of 5,039 shares from nominee account c. Price(s) and Volume(s) Price Volume £3.92062 £3.938202 5,000 5,039 d. Aggregated Information:



Aggregated volume



5,000 5,039



Aggregated price £19,603.10 £19,844.60 e. Date of transaction 23 April 2024



f. Place of transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

OSB GROUP PLC

