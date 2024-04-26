Global Underground Mining Equipment Industry Report 2024: Population, Commodity, Electrification and Forecasts 2023-2030 Featuring Caterpillar, Sandvik, Epiroc, Volvo, & Komatsu

Dublin, April 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Underground Mining Equipment Market Analysis by Region, Population, Commodity, Electrification and Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The 'Underground Mining Equipment Market Analysis by Region, Population, Commodity, Electrification and Forecast to 2030" provides detailed data and forecasts for underground mining trucks and underground loaders/LHDs. The data is based on the extensive mine-site research and equipment models to generate a complete view of equipment counts globally, with breakdowns by each major region and key mining country, and also by major commodity - including copper and gold.

The total number of underground mining trucks and loaders/LHDs in underground mines at the end of 2023, including both active and those in care and maintenance, was estimated at 22,927 of which 19,718 were at active mines.

Of these, there were 13,466 loaders/LHDs, including 11,610 at active mines, and 9,461 were underground mining trucks, including 8,108 at active mines.

With steady growth in output, as more mines ramp up and come onstream, the total number of vehicles at active mines is forecast to rise to 21,604 by 2030, a CAGR of 1.3%.

Highest growth in machine counts is expected in Oceania and Africa and the Middle East, supported by both new purchases from new mines entering production and replacements. These two regions are expected to be followed by South & Central America and North America.

The leading OEMs are Sandvik, Epiroc, Caterpillar, collectively estimated to account for 75% of underground mining trucks and 87% of underground loaders/LHDs.

As miners seek improved productivity, reduced emissions and lower ventilation costs, the number of electric mining trucks and loaders/LHDs is expected to grow. As of November 2023, the publisher had identified 67 electric mining trucks and 260 electric loaders/LHDs operating globally.

Scope

Global, with breakdowns of equipment counts by region (Asia Pacific, Australasia, Europe, Former Soviet Union, Middle East & Africa, North America, South & Central America) and major mining countries, such as Australia, Canada, Chile, China, India, Indonesia, Peru, Russia, South Africa and the USA. Data is also split into total populations and those that are active, and market shares are provided for the leading OEMs by type of machine and by region.

Reasons to Buy

Assess the current populations of underground mining trucks and LHDs by country and region, and by key commodity (gold and copper)

Predict counts of each machine through to 2030

Analyse the key OEMs in each segment and region

Evaluate the current scale of electrification of underground mining trucks and LHDs

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive summary



2. Global underground mining truck and loader populations by region



3. Underground Mining Trucks



4. Loaders and LHDs



5. Electrification



6. Leading OEMs



7. Methodology



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Caterpillar

Sandvik

Epiroc

Volvo

Komatsu

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sfa2ec

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.