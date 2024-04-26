Japan Cards and Payments Opportunities and Risks Report 2023-2027 - Proliferation of Digital-Only Banks Driving Competition, Shift Towards Cashless Payments

Dublin, April 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Japan Cards and Payments: Opportunities and Risks to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides detailed analysis of market trends in the Japanese cards and payments industry. It provides values and volumes for a number of key performance indicators in the industry, including cash, cards, credit transfer and cheques during the review-period (2019-23e).



The report also analyzes various payment card markets operating in the industry and provides detailed information on the number of cards in circulation, transaction values and volumes during the review-period and over the forecast-period (2023e-27). It also offers information on the country's competitive landscape, including market shares of issuers and schemes.



Scope

Cash is largely used for low-value payments. However, cash is gradually losing its share of total payments due to the shift towards cashless payment methods. In a bid to promote cashless payments as well as to increase the adoption of mobile wallets, since April 2023 companies in Japan have been allowed to transfer salaries directly to their employees via alternative payment solutions, including mobile wallet brands, in addition to regular credit transfers.



The growing adoption of contactless card payments for transport services will support card payment growth. In August 2023, the Tokyo public transportation system expanded its contactless payment system in metro trains, starting with the Den-en-toshi Line from Shibuya, with the aim of expanding it across all lines by mid-2024. This enables commuters to make contactless payments using credit, debit, and prepaid cards as well as smartphone QR-code-based payments at metro stations.

The proliferation of digital-only banks has helped drive competition in banking, thus boosting debit card holding. In June 2023, digital-only bank Habitto went live. It offers a mobile-only savings account along with Visa debit cards. Meanwhile, digital-only bank Minna Bank is enabling its customers to open a bank account via its website or mobile banking app within a few minutes.

They also receive a virtual debit card. To boost debit card usage, the bank is running its "Go! Go! 5x Cashback" campaign, offering discounts of up to 5% to premium customers and discounts of up to 1% for non-premium customers on debit card purchases at partner stores. Since its inception, the bank has served over 600,000 bank accounts.

Top-level market analysis, information and insights into the Japanese cards and payments industry, including:

Detailed insights into payment instruments including cash, cards, credit transfer and cheques. It also, includes an overview of the country's key alternative payment instruments.

Ecommerce market analysis.

Analysis of various market drivers and regulations governing the Japanese cards and payments industry.

Detailed analysis of strategies adopted by banks and other institutions to market debit and credit cards.

Comprehensive analysis of consumer attitudes and buying preferences for cards.

The competitive landscape of the Japanese cards and payments industry.





Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Payment Instruments

Card-Based Payments

Ecommerce Payments

In-Store Payments

Buy Now Pay Later

Mobile Payments

P2P Payments

Bill Payments

Alternative Payments

Payment Innovations

Job Analysis

Payment Infrastructure and Regulation

Appendix

Companies Featured

Japan Post Bank

SMBC

Mizuho Financial Group

MUFG

Resona Holdings

Rakuten Bank

Aeon credit service

Credit Saison

Toyota

Orico

JACCS

AIFUL Corporation

Shinsei Bank

JALCard

JCB

J-debit

Visa

Mastercard

American Express

China UnionPay

