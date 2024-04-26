ALLIANCE TRUST PLC



At the close of business Thursday 25 April 2024:

The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Par, was

- excluding income, 1240.2p



- including income, 1245.3p



The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Fair Value, was

- excluding income, 1245.1p

- including income, 1250.2p

Notes