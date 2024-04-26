From Switzerland to the World: Vtrading Launches Global Multilingual Artificial Intelligence Quantitative Trading System

Zurich, Switzerland, April 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, Vtrading, an artificial intelligence-driven quantitative trading service brand from Switzerland, announced the launch of its global multilingual artificial intelligence quantitative trading system.Vtrading, as a brand deeply influenced by this innovative spirit, is committed to building an international cryptocurrency quantitative trading ecosystem. The platform not only engages in cross-border cooperation and technology sharing in terms of technology and strategy but also aims to provide an open, interconnected, and efficient AI quantitative trading solution for global users.

Building an International Ecosystem

Vtrading's ecosystem design integrates diverse trading strategies, community interaction, and asset management tools, aiming to meet the wide-ranging needs of global users. Through close collaboration with international partners, Vtrading has successfully introduced a variety of investment tools and strategies, bridging the gap from traditional financial assets to digital currencies with comprehensive services.

Furthermore, the Vtrading platform supports multilingual interaction, breaking through traditional market constraints with its user-friendly interface, enabling truly international operations. This ensures that users from different cultural and language backgrounds can easily access and use its services. In this way, Vtrading not only enhances its market competitiveness but also provides users with a diverse trading environment.

Creating an Open, Interconnected, and Efficient Trading Platform

In the field of AI quantitative trading, "open," "interconnected," and "efficient" are three key attributes to building a powerful and user-friendly trading platform. These features not only enhance the flexibility and adaptability of trading but also provide users with a more in-depth and comprehensive trading experience.

For Vtrading, openness means providing an environment that allows users to customize and adjust trading strategies according to their needs. Vtrading utilizes a visual strategy editor that allows users to create and modify strategies through simple drag-and-drop operations, without the need for programming knowledge. This approach lowers the entry barrier, enabling beginners and professional traders to design and implement strategies based on their specific needs and preferences.

Interconnectivity is shown in Vtrading's strong support for API and embedded systems. By providing API interfaces to partners, Vtrading can seamlessly connect with multiple exchanges and financial service providers globally. This technology sharing and cross-platform collaboration enable Vtrading to connect different assets and markets, providing users with a wider range of trading options and better investment opportunities.

Efficiency, as one of the most critical features of an AI quantitative trading platform, directly impacts the speed of trading and the performance of strategies. Vtrading utilizes advanced artificial intelligence technology to optimize trade and risk management. The platform's AIQuantOnChain strategy robot automatically adjusts trading strategies in real-time through data analysis and forecasting to adapt to market changes. This automated trade execution ensures the efficiency and accuracy of trading operations while also reducing the risks users may face during the investment process.

In summary, Vtrading's DNA is infused with the spirit of Swiss financial technology innovation. It provides global users with a powerful and flexible trading environment, enabling them to operate efficiently and confidently in global markets and enjoy the diversification benefits of quantitative trading. This comprehensive technological implementation ensures Vtrading's competitiveness and leading position in the global quantitative trading market, driving the industry towards higher levels of internationalization and professionalism.

