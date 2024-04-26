Commercial National Financial Corporation Reports 1st Quarter 2024 Earnings

ITHACA, Mich., April 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Commercial National Financial Corporation (Pink Sheets: CEFC) reported net income for the first quarter of 2024 of $1,161,000 or $0.29 per share compared to first quarter 2023 net income of $1,470,000 or $0.37 per share. Return on Equity (ROE) was 9.95% for the first quarter of 2024 compared to 14.40% for the first quarter of 2023.

Net interest income for the first quarter of 2024 decreased by $199,000 or 4.2% compared to the respective 2023 period. While interest income increased by $539,000 due to higher yields on loans and other interest-earning assets, interest expense increased at a higher rate of $738,000, which resulted in slightly lower net interest margin and reduced income. The main contributing factors resulting in higher interest expense was an increase in the federal funds rate, along with a noticeable shift in customers moving from noninterest-bearing to interest-bearing checking and time deposit accounts. Noninterest income increased by $65,000 or 13.7% primarily due to higher interchange income and other miscellaneous income. Operating expenses increased by $324,000 or 9.9% mainly due to higher wages and benefit costs.

Total assets were $591.7 million as of March 31, 2024 compared to $600.9 million as of March 2023. The decrease in assets was due to the repayment of wholesale borrowings and trust preferred debt, along with a 1.2% decrease in deposit balances. While total loans decreased by $8.8 million or 2.1%, loan quality remained strong with a non-performing assets ratio of 0.20%. Additionally, CEFC’s wholly owned subsidiary, Commercial Bank, remains significantly above “well capitalized” for regulatory purposes.

We are also very pleased to announce that the construction of our new Grand Rapids office is nearing completion, with an anticipated opening date in early June of 2024. We continue to look for opportunities to expand our community bank and look forward to growing our loan and deposit base during 2024.

Selected Financial Data (unaudited):  
 Quarter Ended March 31,
  2024   2023 
Return on Equity (ROE) 9.95%  14.40%
Return on Assets (ROA) 0.79%  0.98%
Net Interest Margin 3.25%  3.28%
    
 March 31,
  2024   2023 
Non-Performing Assets Ratio 0.20%  0.13%
Tier 1 Leverage Capital Ratio(1) 9.70%  9.04%
Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio(1) 15.81%  15.06%
Book Value Per Share$11.89  $10.66 
Market Value Per Share$9.15  $10.75 
(1) Ratios are for Commercial Bank   
    
Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited):
 Quarter Ended March 31,
  2024   2023 
Interest Income$6,615,474  $6,076,059 
Interest Expense 2,123,427   1,385,415 
Net Interest Income 4,492,047   4,690,644 
Provision for loan losses 40,000   121,000 
Non-interest income 537,092   472,504 
Operating Expenses 3,595,018   3,270,792 
Income before taxes 1,394,121   1,771,356 
Income tax expense 232,990   301,300 
Net Income$1,161,131  $1,470,056 
Net Income per share — diluted$0.29  $0.37 
Dividends declared$0.14  $0.14 
    
    
Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited):  
 March 31,
  2024   2023 
Assets   
Cash and cash equivalents$59,248,093  $45,031,302 
Time deposits with other banks 1,992,000   4,482,000 
Securities 84,835,301   98,252,929 
Loans 414,380,652   423,195,140 
Allowance for loan losses (3,609,455)  (3,881,282)
Loans, net 410,771,197   419,313,858 
Premises and equipment, net 9,655,198   8,718,868 
Other assets 25,205,622   25,101,915 
Total Assets$591,707,411  $600,900,872 
    
Liabilities   
Deposits$516,760,150$523,072,519
FHLB borrowings 14,000,000   19,000,000 
Trust preferred 10,310,000   13,403,000 
Other liabilities 3,490,066   3,170,449 
Total Liabilities 544,560,216   558,645,968 
    
Equity   
Total Equity 47,147,195   42,254,904 
Total Liabilities and Equity$591,707,411  $600,900,872 
    

