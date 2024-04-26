Northway Financial, Inc. Announces First Quarter Earnings

NORTH CONWAY, N.H., April 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northway Financial, Inc. (the “Company”) (OTCQB: NWYF), the parent company of Northway Bank (the “Bank”), today reported net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 of $1.5 million, or $0.55 per basic common share, compared to $1.4 million, or $0.50 per basic common share for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

President and CEO William J. Woodward commented: “In the first quarter, net income was consistent compared to last year. The high-rate environment continues to put downward pressure on our net interest margin. We are focusing on offsetting the margin compression by continuing to reduce operating costs without impacting customer service. Our non-municipal deposits are tracking well with our December 2023 levels. We are in the process of introducing new deposit products to further increase deposits. There is uncertainty regarding when the Federal Reserve will lower rates. We know that the inflationary environment impacts almost everyone.

Financial Highlights

  • Total Assets were $1.2 billion, loans, net, were $909 million, and total deposits were $978 million at March 31, 2024.
  • Total Assets decreased $126 million compared to March 31, 2023, driven by decreases in Cash and Due from Banks and Interest-Bearing Deposits of $39 million, Securities Available-for-Sale of $52 million, and Loans, net of $30 million.
  • The decrease in Cash and Due from Banks and Interest-Bearing Deposits was due to the paydown of borrowings while the decrease in securities was primarily due to the $30 million in securities sales in December 2023.
  • Residential mortgage loan balances decreased $13 million and commercial real estate loan balances decreased $18 million, compared to March 31, 2023.
  • Non-Municipal Liabilities decreased $54 million or 6% compared to March 31, 2023, the result of a decrease in Retail Deposits of $31 million, or 5%, and a decrease in Commercial Liabilities of $12 million, or 9%.
  • Compared to December 31, 2023, Non-Municipal Liabilities increased $12 million.
  • Short Term Borrowings and Long-Term Debt decreased $85 million compared to March 31, 2023.
  • Net Income for the quarter ending March 31, 2024, was $1.5 million or $0.55 per basic common share.
  • Net Interest Income was $826 thousand lower than the same period last year and was partially offset by lower operating expenses of $388 thousand.
  • The Year-to-Date Net Interest Margin decreased from 2.87% to 2.70% as funding costs increased 1.17% while the yield on earning assets increased 0.66%, when compared to year-to-date March 31, 2023.
  • Nonperforming loans as a percentage of total loans stood at 0.36% compared to 0.24% at March 31, 2023.
  • Total delinquent loans as a percentage of total loans were 0.31% compared to 0.28% at March 31, 2023.
  • The Bank’s regulatory capital ratios at March 31, 2024 exceeded all well-capitalized ratios as defined under FDIC’s prompt corrective action rules.
  • The market price of our common stock, as of April 25, 2024, was $18.25.


Northway Financial, Inc.
Selected Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
     
 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)Three Months Ended 
  3/31/2024 3/31/2023  
        
 Interest and Dividend Income$12,588 $11,948  
 Interest Expense 4,351  2,885  
 Net Interest and Dividend Income 8,237  9,063  
 Provision for Credit Losses -  -  
 All Other Noninterest Income 1,257  1,246  
 Noninterest Expense 8,086  8,474  
 Net Income Before Gain (Loss) on Securities 1,408  1,835  
 Gain (Loss) on Securities Available-for-Sale, Net -  -  
 Gain (Loss) on Marketable Equity Securities 277  (250) 
 Income before Income Tax Expense 1,685  1,585  
 Income Tax Expense 173  210  
 Net Income$1,512 $1,375  
 Net Income Available to Common Stockholders$1,512 $1,375  
 Earnings per Common Share, Basic$0.55 $0.50  
     


 

 3/31/2024 12/31/2023 3/31/2023
      
Balance Sheet     
Total Assets$1,244,319 $1,290,467 $1,369,822 
Cash and Due from Banks and Interest-Bearing Deposits 37,075  68,887  76,306 
Securities Available-for-Sale, at Fair Value 238,806  246,756  290,511 
Marketable Equity Securities, at Fair Value 2,867  2,589  5,467 
Loans Held-for-Sale 716  -  690 
Loans, Net 908,614  909,781  938,470 
Total Liabilities 1,173,293  1,217,230  1,300,726 
Non Municipal Non-Maturity Deposits 727,635  734,741  773,702 
Municipal Non-Maturity Deposits 120,516  133,100  127,777 
Certificates of Deposit 129,157  127,726  111,716 
Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase 45,680  55,353  50,609 
Short-Term Borrowings 50,000  65,000  145,500 
Long-Term Debt 60,000  60,000  50,000 
Junior Subordinated Debentures 20,620  20,620  20,620 
Stockholders' Equity 71,026  73,237  69,096 
Profitability and Efficiency     
Net Interest Margin 2.70% 2.63% 2.87%
Yield on Earning Assets 4.09  3.90  3.76 
Cost of Interest Bearing Liabilities 1.80  1.63  1.17 
Book Value Per Share of Common Shares Outstanding$25.81 $26.62 $25.11 
Tangible Book Value Per Share of Common Shares Outstanding 22.03  22.83  21.33 
Common Shares Outstanding 2,751,650  2,751,650  2,751,650 
Weighted Average Number of Common Shares, Basic 2,751,650  2,751,650  2,751,650 
Capital Ratios for the Bank     
Tier 1 Core Capital to Average Assets 8.98% 8.30% 8.36%
Common Equity Risk-Based Capital 14.83  14.40  13.51 
Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital 14.83  14.40  13.51 
Total Risk-Based Capital 16.08  15.65  14.76 
          

About Northway Financial, Inc.

Northway Financial, Inc., headquartered in North Conway, New Hampshire, is a bank holding company. Through its subsidiary bank, Northway Bank, the Company offers a broad range of financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and the public sector from its 17 banking offices and its loan production offices located in Bedford and Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

Forward-looking Statements

Statements included in this press release that are not historical or current fact are “forward-looking statements” made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical earnings and those presently anticipated or projected. Northway Financial, Inc. disclaims any obligation to subsequently revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements, or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances.

 

            











    

        

        
