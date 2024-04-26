(Toronto & York Region Labour Council) Media Advisory - Day of Mourning York Region 2024

TORONTO, April 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Join us in-person on Friday, April 26, 2024 to mark the Day of Mourning in Toronto and York Region. We will be holding a heartfelt tribute in two locations for the numerous workers who have tragically lost their lives, suffered injuries, or faced illnesses because of workplace incidents.



Let's stand united in remembrance and passionately advocate for the safety and well-being of all workers.

• Who: Toronto & York Region Labour Council. • What: Rally • When: Friday, April 26th at 11AM • Where: 5020 Hwy 7, Woodbridge, ON • Why: Rally commemorating workers who have tragically lost their lives, suffered injuries, or faced illnesses because of workplace incidents.



Speakers:

Karen Ebanks - York OECTA & Katherine Grzejszczak - CUPE 905 (master of Ceremonies)

Mario Ferri, Regional Councillor

Sean Blake, Union Representative, Carpenters District Council of Ontario

Andrew Mudge, Executive Director, Workers Health and Safety Centre

Mamadou Bah, Business Representative, LiUNA local 506

Wayne Harris, Vice-President (Central), Injured Workers Online (ONIWIG)

Ahmed Gaied, Secretary-Treasurer, Ontario Federation of Labour

Singers from Active Retired York Catholic Teachers (ARYCT)

Media Contact:

Yaroslava Avila Montenegro

Communications and Data Coordinator, Toronto & York Region Labour Council

Phone: 416 441 3663 ex 1028

Email: ymontenegro@labourcouncil.ca

About Toronto & York Region Labour Council:

The Toronto & York Region Labour Council represents over 200,000 workers from diverse sectors across the Toronto region . Committed to fighting for economic, social, racial and climate justice, the Council works tirelessly to create a fair and equitable future for all.