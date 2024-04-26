Kimo Inc.’s Tom Smith Featured on Stockhouse Media’s The Watchlist Interview

~ Highlights Kimo’s Recent OTCQB listing ~



~ Discusses Company’s Go-To-Market Strategy for its Portfolio of Mezcal Brands, Competitive Advantages, and Future Uplisting Plans ~

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., April 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kimo Inc. (the “Company” or “Kimo”) (OTCQB: KIMO), a portfolio company dedicated to the distilling, refining, and creating premium spirits, ready-to-drink cocktails, and better-for-you beverages, highlighted on Stockhouse Media’s The Watchlist.

To view Tom Smith’s interview on Kimo, Inc., please click here.

In the interview, Tom Smith, discusses Kimo’s recent OTCQB listing and the Company’s go-to-market strategy for its portfolio of brands, including its ‘ready-to-drink’ mezcal mixes, Trusted Friends Cocktails. He also emphasizes Kimo’s strategic positioning over existing brands supported by their manufacturing and sourcing advantages. Additionally, Mr. Smith describes the Company’s growth trajectory from inception to going public along with future uplisting plans.

Advisors & Service Providers

The Benchmark Company is the Company’s capital markets advisor. Snell & Wilmer LLP is acting as legal counsel to the Company. DBB Mckennon is the Company’s accounting firm. MZ North America is Investor Relations for Kimo.

About Kimo Incorporated

Kimo Inc. is a portfolio management company dedicated to the distilling, refining, and creating better-for-you premium beverages, both spirit-based and non-alcoholic. The company, through a series of acquisitions, has brought together a combination of entities that contribute to the creation of premium, better-for-you beverages, spirits, and cocktail brands. The company's mission is to deliver exceptional taste and unparalleled quality, appealing to discerning consumers and industry professionals alike. For more information, visit www.kimospirits.com.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. These forward-looking statements and factors that may cause such differences include, without limitation, the risks disclosed in the Company’s Annual Report filed with the OTCQB, and in the Company’s other filings with the OTCQB. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to update or publicly announce any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

Contacts

Kimo Inc. Investor Relations

info@kimospirits.com

714.450.6333

Kimo Inc. Media

marketing@kimospirits.com

714.450.6333

