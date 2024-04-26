ALPHAMIN DECLARES FINAL FY2023 DIVIDEND

GRAND BAIE, MAURITIUS, April 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alphamin Resources Corp. (AFM:TSXV, APH:JSE AltX)( “Alphamin” or the “Company”) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a Final FY2023 cash dividend of CAD$0.03 per share on the common shares (approximately US$27.9 million in the aggregate) (the “Dividend”). The Dividend will be payable on 24 May, 2024 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on 17 May, 2024.



