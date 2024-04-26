Decisions of Annual General Meeting of AS Harju Elekter Group

The Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of AS Harju Elekter Group was held on 26 April 2024 starting at 14 p.m., at the Swissotel Tallinn, Tornimäe 3. The AGM was attended by 60 shareholders and their authorised representatives who represented a total of 11,324,722 votes accounting for 61.22% of the total votes.

The decisions of the General Meeting were as follows:



1. Approval to AS Harju Elekter Group annual report of 2023

Approve the 2023 Annual Report prepared by the Management Board and approved by the Supervisory Board, according to which the total consolidated balance sheet as of 31 December 2023 is 178,4 million euros, revenue is 209,0 million euros, operating profit is 8,1 million euros and net profit is 5,2 million euros.

The number of votes given in favor of the resolution was 11,298,566 which accounted for 99.77% of the voted participants.

2. Approval to profit distribution

To approve the profit distribution proposal of AS Harju Elekter Group of 2023 as presented by the management board and as approved by the supervisory board as follows:

retained earnings EUR 46,822,252 profit for 2023 EUR 5,159,811 total distributable profit as of 31.12.2023 EUR 51,982,062





dividends (0,13 euros per share*) EUR 2,404,840 Retained earnings after profit distribution EUR 49,577,223

*Dividends will be paid to shareholders on 28 May 2024, by transfer to the shareholder’s bank account. The list of shareholders for the payment of dividends is established on 21 May 2024 as at the end of the business day in the accounting system. The date of the change in the rights related to the securities (ex-date) is 20 May 2024. From this date, the person who acquired the shares is not entitled to receive dividends for the financial year 2023.

The number of votes given in favor of the resolution was 11,298,566 which accounted for 99.77% of the voted participants.

3. Appointment of auditor

To appoint AS PricewaterhouseCoopers, register code 10142876 to perform the audit of AS Harju Elekter Group on the years 2024-2025. The auditor will be remunerated according to the agreement.

The number of votes given in favor of the resolution was 11,319,850 which accounted for 99.96% of the voted participants.



Tiit Atso

Chairman of the Management Board

+372 674 7400

