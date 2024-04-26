Alfalfa Market To Reach USD 40.9 Billion By 2032 | DataHorizzon Research

Fort Collins, Colorado, April 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The growing emphasis on sustainability and renewable sources drive the industry demand

The rising emphasis on renewable energies has become a focal point in the market, driven by increasing government subsidies for the manufacturing and distributing renewable energy sources. Unlike ethanol, alfalfa serves as a biomass source for biofuel production, garnering attention from several manufacturers due to its renewable characteristics and benefits.

Numerous companies are investing in alfalfa products to enhance their varieties, making them more resilient against pests, contamination, and diseases. Additionally, many countries have initiated alfalfa hay cultivation to explore market opportunities. These developments underscore the potential of research and development to capitalize on upcoming market prospects.

While alfalfa is primarily used as a forage crop for livestock, its versatility extends to biofuel production, aligning with the growing demand for meat and dairy consumption. This positions alfalfa producers to meet the long-term needs of the livestock industry. Moreover, the increasing preference for organic and non-genetically modified organism (GMO) products in the food sector presents opportunities for alfalfa producers, as consumers are willing to pay premiums for products adhering to organic and non-GMO standards.

Regions with unfavorable climatic conditions for alfalfa cultivation may rely on imports to fulfill their feed requirements. Conversely, producers in favorable climates can leverage export opportunities, offering high-quality alfalfa products competitively in the global market.

Segmentation Overview:

The Alfalfa market has been segmented into animal type, feed type, and region.

Cattle is the leading segment for the animal segment.

By animal type, the industry is divided into horse, cattle, and others. Cattle is the leading segment attributed to their versatile use and popularity.

Hay is the fast-growing feed type segment.

By feed type, the market is segmented into hay, cubes, and pellets. Hay led the segment growth in 2023 and is projected to dominate in the coming years. Cubes and pellets are fast-growing due to their high demand.

Alfalfa Market Report Highlights:

The Alfalfa market growth is anticipated at a CAGR of 6.4% by 2032.

The growing popularity of organic animal feed is a major driver of the alfalfa market.

North America is the leading region for alfalfa and is projected to retain a leading position in the coming years.

Some prominent players in the Alfalfa market report include Alfalfa Monegros, S.L., Old Manor Farm Ltd., Barr-Ag Ltd., Green Prairie International Inc, Standlee Premium Products, LLC, SL Follen Company, Bailey Farms, Haykingdom Inc., Cubeit Hay Company, and Anderson Hay & Grain Inc.

