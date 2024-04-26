Bank of Åland Plc: Managers' Transactions (Eurell)





Bank of Åland Plc

Managers' Transactions

April 26, 2024, 16.00 EET

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Jan-Gunnar Eurell

Position: Chief Financial Officer

Issuer: Ålandsbanken Abp

LEI: 7437006WYM821IJ3MN73

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 60063/8/4

Transaction date: 2024-04-26

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009001127

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 265 Unit price: 34.1611 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 265 Volume weighted average price: 34.1611 EUR

For further information, please contact:

Peter Wiklöf, Managing Director and Chief Executive, tel +358 40 512 7505