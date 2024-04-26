North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. Announces First Quarter Earnings

| Source: North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. North Dallas Bank & Trust Co.

DALLAS, April 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NDBT (North Dallas Bank & Trust Co.), an independent community bank established in 1961, today announced net earnings for three months of $714,685 or $0.28 per share, for the period ending March 31, 2024.

Earnings were prepared internally without review by the company’s independent accountants. Financial results are the results of past performance, events and market conditions, and are not a guarantee for future results. Any forward-looking implications derived from this information may differ materially from actual results.

Further information about the earning and financial performance is available from Glenn Henry, Chief Financial Officer, by contacting NDBT.

ABOUT NDBT
Founded in 1961, NDBT (North Dallas Bank & Trust Co.) is an independent community bank with five banking centers located in Dallas, Addison, Frisco, Las Colinas, and Plano. Headquartered on the corner of Preston Road and LBJ at 12900 Preston Road in Dallas, NDBT is dedicated to helping people make smarter choices in business and life by offering authentic banking solutions, wealth management, and innovative online banking tools. NDBT is Member FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender. For more information, call 972.716.7100, or visit online at www.ndbt.com.


NORTH DALLAS BANK & TRUST CO. 
12900 PRESTON ROAD 
DALLAS, TEXAS 
           
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS  Three Months Ended   
     March 31   
Income Statement   2024 2023   
           
Interest Income   18,722,387  14,074,992    
Interest Expense   10,455,963  4,891,598    
Net Interest Income   8,266,424  9,183,394    
           
Provision for Loan Losses  (440,000) (300,000)   
Noninterest Income   1,428,713  1,378,092    
Noninterest Expenses   (8,453,319) (8,572,086)   
Income Before Taxes & Extraordinary 801,818  1,689,400    
           
Income Tax   (87,133) (295,620)   
Net Income   714,685  1,393,780    
           
Earnings per Share   0.28  0.54    
           
       Three Month Average 
    As of March 31   Ended March 31 
           
Balance Sheet 20242023 2024 2023
           
Total Assets 1,832,966,265 1,734,530,899  1,807,631,873  1,680,067,275 
Total Loans 1,199,991,678 1,038,329,832  1,196,779,701  1,032,637,321 
Deposits  1,517,726,655 1,512,380,442  1,498,970,001  1,505,226,698 
Stockholders' Equity 164,835,517 160,345,483  164,583,709  158,788,784 
           
(Prepared internally without review by
our independent accountants)
           
 

Media Contact:
Brian C. Jensen
972-716-7124
brian.jensen@ndbt.com


