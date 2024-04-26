Haust Network: A Revolutionary Web3 Giant in the Blockchain Field

Kyiv, Ukraine, April 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Haust Network, a highly anticipated project in the Web3 industry, has officially launched and entered its first phase of development. It is focused on integrating and expanding its community. Today, Haust Network boasts a vast, global community of participants from regions such as North America, Europe, Japan, South Korea, and the Middle East. This rapid growth has established Haust Network as a global leader in the blockchain sector, offering innovative governance models for Web3 blockchain investment solutions.

Haust Network is a unique first-layer liquidity network compatible with the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM), employing a state-of-the-art Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism. The emergence of this project signifies a transformative shift in the future of blockchain technology, demonstrating its boundless potential and exceptional prospects.

As the world's first blockchain to integrate native returns, Haust Network seamlessly connects with mainstream blockchains like Solana, Binance Smart Chain, Polygon, Avalanche, and Ethereum, providing users with diverse trading experiences. Haust Network transactions are gas-free, representing a significant breakthrough in blockchain transactions.

Through Haust Network, users benefit from an automated compounding mechanism that enhances balances on the network. This impressive system stems from staking liquidity across various Proof of Stake (PoS) networks, with substantial returns flowing back into Haust Network users' accounts, allowing for rapid wealth accumulation.

Even during its development phase, Haust Network has attracted strong interest from top-tier foundations and venture capital firms. This exceptional interest underscores the vast potential and unique appeal of Haust Network, suggesting significant future funding to support project development and ecosystem construction

The core of Haust Network lies in its Sucker Nodes, an intelligent contract system for asset management deployed across various blockchain networks. These smart contracts allocate user funds to high-yield projects in each donor network, maximizing returns for users.

When users deposit funds into Haustoria contracts within one of the donor networks, the funds are distributed among various yield projects in that network according to predefined risk and return parameters. Upon depositing funds, users receive equivalent tokens at a 1:1 ratio within Haust Network. As returns are generated from the yield projects, Haustoria contracts distribute profits to all token holders according to their respective shares.

Haust Network adopts an advanced governance model based on ve-tokens and quadratic voting, giving users unprecedented authority in decision-making and opportunities to guide ecosystem development. HAUST token holders can lock tokens to obtain ve-tokens, enabling them to participate in important protocol development voting. This innovative governance model provides the community with significant flexibility and autonomy.

Users can vote on essential issues such as integrating new donor networks with Haust Network, adjusting risk and return parameters, and allocating ecological funds. The quadratic voting mechanism balances and protects each community member's interests, effectively preventing power concentration in the hands of a few.

Haust Network emphasizes community involvement in decision-making processes and shaping the direction of ecosystem development. Its governance model based on ve-tokens and quadratic voting offers community members broad participation opportunities. This innovative governance approach ensures community members' opinions are fully heard, injecting new vitality into the ecosystem's development.

Haust Network's vision is to set a benchmark in the global blockchain field by providing unparalleled user experience and extraordinary wealth growth opportunities. The project aims to combine cutting-edge technology and innovative strategies to offer users unique wealth growth and participation opportunities.

As a revolutionary Web3 giant project, Haust Network will continue to lead the development of blockchain technology and the Web3 field. Its unique design and innovative mechanisms offer global users unparalleled wealth growth opportunities and an exceptional user experience. Looking ahead, Haust Network is poised to maximize its immense potential, exerting broad and deep influences on the global blockchain industry.





For more information and updates about Haust Network, please visit:

Official social media: https://twitter.com/HaustNetwork



Official community: t.me/haustnetwork



Email: info@haust.network

Official website: www.haust.network





Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.



