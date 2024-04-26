Corona Premier® Launches ‘Premier Side of Light’ Campaign and Appoints New Director of Lifestyle Matt James

CHICAGO, April 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corona Premier, the celebrated Mexican premium light beer brand, is excited to reveal a new creative campaign and announce the appointment of its new Director of Lifestyle, Matt James. The former college football player, entrepreneur, author, and reality television personality shares many of the same values of Corona Premier, making him a natural fit for this inaugural role.



“I’m thrilled to join the Corona family and serve as the first-ever Director of Lifestyle at Corona Premier,” said Matt James. “To me, good times are always better when shared with friends. I love that Corona Premier celebrates those moments as well and champions an active lifestyle. Having a platform to help hype and motivate others to do the same is really exciting.”

As the Director of Lifestyle, James will serve as the brand’s ultimate “Hype Friend,” helping to inspire and encourage others to live an active lifestyle and embrace each moment. In his new role, James will show how seizing opportunities and making the most of every experience is definitely more fun with a Corona Premier in your hand.

“Corona Premier is thrilled to debut an exciting new campaign with Matt James by our side,” said Saul Trejo, director of brand marketing at Corona Premier. “He is the embodiment of our brand and from our perspective, there is simply no better Director of Lifestyle to welcome consumers to the Premier Side of Light.”

In his new role, James will work closely with the brand to give fans inspiration, access and encouragement to see the joy an active lifestyle brings. From inside access to exclusive events, unique digital content and more, James will elevate the brand experience and foster a sense of community, connection and motivation.

The Premier Side of Light Ad Campaign

The “Premier Side of Light,” developed in partnership with creative agency BarkleyOKRP, is all about refreshing the light beer category. Drinking light beer doesn’t have to feel like a compromise. With the use of upbeat music and modern day active lifestyle cues, the Premier Side of Light positions Corona Premier as the light beer for today’s drinker.

The Premier Club

In an effort to embrace a more modern approach to an active lifestyle, the brand is proud to introduce The Premier Club. The Premier Club will give fans fun, playful ways to taste and feel the premier side of light with bespoke fitness and sports experiences and appearances from its Director of Lifestyle. This traveling activation will come to life via a customized fitness partnership and various professional golf, baseball and boxing events across the country including:

A brand new partnership with Barry’s, the renowned global fitness studio, will include specialty classes and tasting experiences in eight markets.

A partnership with Premier Boxing Champions to present boxing’s biggest fight this season, Canelo vs. Munguia in Las Vegas on May 4.

This summer, we’ll champion the Premier Side of Golf, including experiential activations at the 2024 U.S. Open Golf Championship in Pinehurst as well as the American Century Championship, the fan-favorite celebrity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe.

Corona Premier will sponsor Minor League Baseball and activate its Premier Club across stadiums all summer long.

To learn more about Corona Premier, visit CoronaUSA.com and refresh your perspective by following @CoronaUSA on Instagram and Facebook . As always, Corona encourages consumers to enjoy its products and relax responsibly.

*Per 12 fl. oz. serving average analysis: Calories: 90, Carbohydrates: 2.6 grams, Protein: 0.7 grams, Fat: 0.0 grams.

About the Corona Brand Family:

The Corona brand family is home to Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Familiar, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer and Corona Non-Alcoholic. The entire Corona portfolio is brewed in Mexico by Constellation Brands and imported and marketed exclusively to the U.S. by the company. Corona Extra, the flagship brand of the Corona brand family, is a pilsner-style lager with a golden hue that was first brewed in Mexico in 1925. Corona embodies “La Vida Más Fina” or “The Fine Life” as a modern expression of the brand’s lifestyle. The refreshing flavor and carefree attitude of Corona Extra holds a respected place in U.S. culture as the #1 most loved beer brand.

Media Contacts:

Stephanie McGuane

stephanie.mcguane@cbrands.com

Russell Howe

russell.howe@mullenlowe.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3dd47347-9472-4939-b817-9620f4d713ab

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ded09b08-d040-46e0-9ae8-58bf5f45f508

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3f7ab0e6-a497-49b5-bee6-6761a55a1031