United States as Tourism Destination Insights Report 2024: Trends, Issues, Risks, Opportunities, Infrastructure, Attractions, Main and Emerging Source Markets, Competitive Landscape

This report provides an in-depth analysis of a tourist destination and its key source markets, as well as an assessment of the trends and issues in the US as well as risks and opportunities. This report also explores the types of travelers that visit the US as well as a SWOT analysis with infrastructure and attractions, main and emerging source markets



Key Highlights





In 2023, international arrivals to the country reached 76.1 million, which is still lower than the pre-pandemic level seen in 2019. The numbers are however expected to surpass the pre-pandemic levels in 2024 (86.1 million travelers).

In 2023, majority of the inbound travelers visited US for leisure purposes, with 44.7 million travelers or 58.7% of overall international arrivals being for this purpose. Domestic tourism in the US has always been dominated by VFR, which accounts for 40.2% of all trips in 2023.

Singles, however, accounted for the largest share of inbound travelers in 2023 (55.7% of all inbound trips, or 42.4 million travelers), as this country is increasingly becoming one of the sought after solo travel destinations. Travelers aged 50-64 were the largest contributor of arrivals to US, accounting for 31.5% of overall arrivals in 2023.

For the year 2023, travel by land was by far the most popular mode of transport representing about 91% (1.58 million) of all domestic trips. Domestically, travel by land has always been the preferred choice.

