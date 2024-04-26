SAMUEL ADAMS TAPPED AS THE OFFICIAL BEER AND NON-ALCOHOLIC BEER OF THE PAN-MASS CHALLENGE

Boston, April 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As cyclists, volunteers and spectators gear up to conquer the roads in August, Samuel Adams is excited to announce its three-year partnership with the Pan-Mass Challenge (PMC) as the official beer and non-alcoholic beer offering. The sponsorship will include the award-winning non-alcoholic portfolio of Just The Haze IPA and Golden Lager, as well as fan favorites such as Boston Lager, Summer Ale and more.

Founded in 1980, the PMC is the nation’s single most successful athletic fundraiser, raising critical funds for cancer research and treatment at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute (Dana-Farber). With its deep roots in the New England community, Samuel Adams is excited to extend its support to this iconic event, which is on the cusp of achieving $1 billion in lifetime fundraising. Inspired by the commitment, hard work and dedication that goes into preparing for the PMC, Samuel Adams is celebrating the alliance of two New England staples.

“The PMC is an honored summer tradition in New England,” said Lauren Price, head of brand at Samuel Adams. “By joining forces with PMC, we’re excited to celebrate and reward drinkers for accomplishing such an incredible feat with beer styles fit for the long weekend. Whether celebrating finishing 25 miles, 211 miles or cheering on your favorite riders – there’s a Sam for every occasion!”

“I am pleased to welcome Samuel Adams as the official beer and non-alcoholic sponsor of the PMC,” said Jarrett Collins, the PMC’s CEO. “On behalf of the entire PMC community, I am grateful for the support from Samuel Adams to help inspire more individuals to join our cause and one day eradicate cancer, one mile at a time. And of course, we want riders and volunteers to relax after a long weekend of riding with a great beverage!”

PMC 2024 will take place on Saturday, August 3, and Sunday, August 4, bringing together thousands of riders, volunteers, donors, and supporters from around the globe to make an unparalleled impact in the fight against cancer. The PMC donates 100 percent of every rider-raised dollar directly to Dana-Farber as the Institute’s single largest contributor. In 2023 alone, the PMC raised $72 million, bringing its 44-year contribution to Dana-Farber to $972 million, positioning the organization to cross a monumental $1 billion in lifetime fundraising in 2024. To learn more about the PMC, register as a rider, or to make a financial contribution, visit www.pmc.org, or call (800) WE-CYCLE. Connect with #PMC2024 on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

About the Pan-Mass Challenge

The Pan-Mass Challenge (PMC) is a bike-a-thon that today raises more money for charity than any other single athletic fundraising event in the world. The PMC was founded in 1980 by Billy Starr, who remains the event’s executive director, an annual cyclist and a fundraiser. The PMC has since raised $972 million for adult and pediatric patient care and cancer research at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute through the Jimmy Fund. The event donates 100 percent of every rider-raised dollar directly to the cause, generating 62 percent of the Jimmy Fund’s annual revenue as Dana-Farber’s single largest contributor. The PMC has successfully melded support from committed cyclists, volunteers, corporate sponsors and individual contributors, all of which are essential to the PMC's goal and model: to attain maximum fundraising efficiency while increasing its annual gift. The PMC’s hope and aspiration is to provide Dana-Farber's doctors and researchers with the necessary resources to discover cures for all cancers. For more information on the Pan-Mass Challenge, visit pmc.org.

ABOUT SAMUEL ADAMS: THE BEER

Samuel Adams is a leading independent, American craft brewer that helped to launch the craft beer revolution. The brewery began in 1984 when Founder and Brewer Jim Koch used a generations-old family recipe to brew beer in his kitchen. Inspired and unafraid to challenge conventional thinking about beer, Jim brought the recipe to life with hopes drinkers would appreciate the complex, full-flavor and started sampling the beer in Boston. He named the flagship brew Samuel Adams Boston Lager in recognition of one of our nation's founding fathers, a revolutionary man of independent and pioneering spirit. Today, Samuel Adams is one of the world's most awarded breweries and remains focused on crafting the highest quality beers through innovation and experimentation in the relentless pursuit of better. Samuel Adams remains dedicated to elevating and growing the American craft beer industry overall, including providing education and support for entrepreneurs and fellow brewers through its philanthropic program, Brewing the American Dream, which helps others pursue their American Dream. For more information, visit www.SamuelAdams.com or follow @SamuelAdamsBeer.