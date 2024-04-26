Emerging Green Skills Gap & Global Gen Z Attitudes Study: Key Workplace Demographic and Recruitment Changes and Challenges up to 2028

Dublin, April 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Emerging Green Skills Gap & Gen Z Attitudes" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This seminal 30,000-word report forecasts key workplace demographic and recruitment changes up to 2028

This report highlights the strategic scale presented by the emerging and growing green skills challenge. It not only identifies the global sectoral and geographical challenges but combines that with granular, actionable plans that companies can implement to capitalise on the significant opportunities that the future growth agenda presents.

The drive for the global community - including national governments, businesses, and organisations, to address the environmental impact of fossil fuel use is altering the way in which many industries function. These new regulatory and technological requirements will change the way we work, and thus the skills needed to succeed. The worrying findings at present are that the demand for green skills is set to rapidly outpace the number of skilled workers.

Industry Impacts

Green job growth rapidly outpacing skills supply

The study finds that green skills vacancies will soar to 147 million by 2028, with the bulk of demand coming from Asia Pacific. Yet, green skills adoption will not meet demand, growing at just 50% in the next 5 years, compared with 300% growth in green jobs. This poses severe implications for key industries and future workforce recruitment. These skills gaps unless ‘plugged’ now could have critical implications for organisational people plans and associated investments.

Further concern rests in demand outstripping population growth within several markets, notably Japan and South Korea, who have been laggards in terms of green skills adoption. Recent regulatory and legislation developments here will ultimately place a strain on future employment due to a rapid growth in demand for green skilled workers to fill green jobs.

Attracting and retaining Gen Z staff is crucial

ZCA’s proprietary survey into Gen Z attitudes conducted in parallel found that this eco-aware and skilled cohort could play a crucial role in helping alleviate the green skills shortfall as they become a significantly larger segment of the global workforce by 2030.

However, the research also cautions that Gen Z individuals could easily become disillusioned with organisations that do not deliver on environmental commitments, or who fail to utilise and further develop the green skills of their employees,

Green transition at risk as a widening global green skills gap set to impact by 2028

Failure to address the looming green skills gap will see demand outstrip supply of skilled workers. The race to net zero will falter should the looming gap between green jobs and green skills not be addressed, and with governments seemingly failing to act, it will fall to businesses to respond.

Industry Focus & Analysis

An industry level study of how the needs of the green transition is influencing the skills and technology requirements of organisations as they tread the path to sustainability and net zero.

The key industries reviewed are:

Agriculture

Energy & mining

Construction

Education

Finance

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Retail

Real estate

Travel

Entertainment & recreation

Transport and logistics

Information & communication

Professional, scientific & technical

Other

Global Green Jobs Legislation Analysis

A clarification of the definition of green jobs and an evaluation of the global, regional and national level governmental mechanisms which are driving their growth. Key mechanisms in focus include but are not limited to:

UN sustainable development goals

The European green deal and green jobs agenda

French skills investment plan

Germany's 'Federal Government's Skilled Labour Strategy'

Japan's 'Green Growth Strategy through Achieving Carbon Neutrality in 2050'

Key Questions Answered

How is the green transition going to impact industries on a global, regional and national level?

What legislative mechanisms are playing a part in the development of green skills around the globe?

What is the current state of the green skills gap and how will it change in the next five years?

What role does young green talent have in bridging the green skills gap and why do their unique attributes make them able to fulfil this role?

How can an organisation attract and retain young green talent?

Data and Forecast

The forecast suite is made up of more than 145 tables and 22,900 data points and includes 5-year projections for:

Working population

Total number of people in employment

Total number of people in full time employment

Number of occupied green job roles

Number of advertised green job roles

The green skills gap (as a percentage)

Each data set includes regional level data of:

North America

Western Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Russia & Eastern Europe

Middle East & North Africa

Sub-Saharan Africa

And national level data of:

Canada

United States

France

Italy

Germany

Norway

Sweden

UK

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Brazil

Russia

Companies Featured

Adecco Group

Barrat developments PLC

Barefoot College

BetterUp

BRC

CATL

Currys

Deloitte

DHL

Elephant Vert

Giobert

Greggs

Hongping

HP

IEA

ILO

IRENA

Jaguar Land Rover

JOHCM

John Lewis Group

Leeds University

LinkedIn

Make UK

McKinsey and Company

MSC Cruises

NHS England

OECD

Plymouth University

Skyline Taskforce

The United Nations

United Nations Industrial Development Organisation

University of Exeter

WEF

WWF

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1fme69

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment