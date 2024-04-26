Mitesco Expands Advisory Board With Senior Technology, Infrastructure Execs

VERO BEACH, FL, April 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Mitesco, Inc. (OTC:MITI, “the Company”, www.mitescoinc.com ) today announced that it has added two (2) additional professionals to its recently formed “Advisory Board”. The Board is comprised of individuals with specific subject matter expertise who may assist the Company in finding and evaluating qualified companies and businesses for integration into the public holding company. The Advisory Board is a non-executive board, and its participants shall not be subject to any of the regulations under Section 16 of the Securities Act.

The latest appointments to the Advisory Board who provide infrastructure, GIS, outsourcing and data center operations experience are as follows:

Tom Simon is the owner of Synthos, LLC, [ www.Synthos.co ], a provider of development and support services specializing in geographical information systems (GIS) based in Seattle, Washington. His services include data procurement and analysis, spatial and statistical analysis using industry leading applications such as ESRI's Arc-Info and Trimble Navigation. His clients include telecoms, power providers, environmental engineering, and infrastructure management as well as governmental agencies such as NOAA, EPA and USACE.

Prior to forming his own business, he was employed by key advisory firms including Booz Allen Hamilton where he served as lead GIS consultant and project manager serving federal agencies including US Environmental Protection Agency (USEPA), United States Coast Guard, US Bureau of Land Management (BLM), and several offices of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

Mr. Simon’s educational background includes a Bachelor’s degree from Gonzaga University, Spokane, WA (1986), as well as a Master of Science degree in geography from Western Washington University, Bellingham, WA, (1988).

Chris McLoughlin has spent his career in software and systems development and is an owner of Accucom Consulting, Inc. [ www.accucomci.com ] specializing in network infrastructure, and software in the public safety sector [ www.sentryrms.com ]. Their clients include state and municipal law enforcement and fire agencies, with applications in dispatch, report writing, rotation and overtime scheduling through its SENTRYRMS solution suite. They also provide permitting for zoning and community planning and fire marshals. Their custom applications include full design and implementation for e-commerce, accounting, ERP and CRM customization as well as general data system operations. Mr. McLoughlin’s education includes a Bachelor’s degree from Hartwick College, as well as a Master’s degree from Manhattanville University.

About Mitesco, Inc.

Mitesco ( www.mitescoinc.com )is seeking to build a growth-oriented company, providing products, services and technology to make accessible, higher quality, and more affordable solutions. The Mitesco team has experience in both start-ups and turnarounds intent on building successful growth situations, using both organic and acquisition growth strategies. Mitesco embraces the belief that when consumers' expectations are exceeded, the business’ performance may do so as well.

