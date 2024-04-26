Global Cold Pressed Oil Market Projected to Reach US$ 46.1 Billion by 2032 Driven by Rising Health Consciousness and Sustainability Concerns

Dublin, April 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cold Pressed Oil Market Report by Product Type, Distribution Channel, Application, and Region 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

he market is expected to continue expanding from US$ 30.0 Billion in 2023 to US$ 46.1 Billion by 2032, with a steady growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9% predicted for the period 2023-2032.

The comprehensive market analysis indicates that the Asia Pacific region holds the largest share in the cold pressed oil market, followed by significant growth in North America and Europe. Industry applications across the food, agriculture, and cosmetics sectors have been identified as primary contributors to this growth trajectory.

The global market for cold pressed oil has been experiencing significant growth, attributed to the increasing health awareness among consumers worldwide. Cold-pressed oils, known for their natural extraction process that retains essential nutrients, have been gaining preference for their health benefits without the use of harmful chemicals prevalent in traditional oil extraction methods. This shift is in response to a greater emphasis on maintaining a healthy diet and preventing lifestyle-related disorders.



The market is further propelled by heightened consumer awareness about the health advantages of cold pressed oils. The difference between cold-pressed oils and conventionally processed oils is becoming clearer to consumers, thanks to the proliferation of information via the internet and social media. The recognition of cold-pressed oils for their higher levels of antioxidants and essential fatty acids has led to increased incorporation of these oils in daily diets, fueling market growth.



Emphasis on Sustainability Enhancing Market Dynamics



Sustainability and eco-friendliness represent essential pillars supporting the cold pressed oil market's growth. Environmentally conscious consumers are drawn to cold-pressed oils owing to their lower carbon footprint and sustainable sourcing from organic farming practices. Moreover, cold-pressed oil producers are responding to consumer demands for environmentally responsible practices, from raw material sourcing to packaging.



Strategic Movements by Key Market Players



Prominent market players in the cold-pressed oil sector are adopting various strategies to maintain market presence and adapt to consumer preferences. Their efforts encompass expanding product portfolios to include unique, specialized, and organic oils, alongside pursuing certifications for sustainable and ethical practices. Companies are also capitalizing on direct-to-consumer channels such as e-commerce to extend their reach in the online grocery shopping market.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 139 Forecast Period 2023 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (US$) in 2023 US$30 Billion Forecasted Market Value (US$) by 2032 US$46.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.9% Regions Covered Global





Companies Featured

Bunge Limited

FreshMill Oils

Gramiyum NatureFresh

Lala Jagdish Prasad & Company (Lala Group)

Naissance Trading

Statfold Seed Oils Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/azopjf

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment