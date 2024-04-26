Global Smokeless Tobacco Market Report 2024-2032 Featuring Altria, British American Tobacco, DS Group, Imperial Brands, Japan Tobacco, Mac Baren Tobacco Co, Swedish Match, & Swisher

Dublin, April 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Smokeless Tobacco Market by Type, Form, Route, Distribution Channel, and Region 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global smokeless tobacco market size reached US$ 20.6 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach US$ 29.7 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.15% during 2023-2032. The growing awareness about the harmful impacts of smoking cigarettes, rising demand for flavored smokeless tobacco, and the increasing investments in snuff and gutka represent some of the key factors driving the market.







At present, the increasing demand for smokeless tobacco among the masses due to its ease of use, affordability, pleasant flavor, and reduced health risks as compared to smoking represents one of the key factors supporting the growth of the market. Besides this, there is a rise in the demand for smokeless tobacco as it contains twice as much nicotine as an average cigarette, which attracts users who consume high doses of nicotine.

This, along with the wide availability of smokeless tobacco through online and offline distribution channels, is currently propelling the growth of the market. In addition, key manufacturers are extensively investing in smoke-free varieties, such as snuff and gutka, across the globe.



They are also focusing on various marketing strategies to expand their customer base, which is strengthening the growth of the market. Moreover, the rising awareness among the masses about the harmful impacts of smoking cigarettes is offering lucrative growth opportunities to industry investors. Governing agencies of several countries are also undertaking initiatives to increase the excise duty on cigarettes, which is catalyzing the demand for smokeless tobacco.

Apart from this, the growing demand for flavored smokeless tobacco, such as peach, apple, honeydew, strawberry, pineapple, honeysuckle, champagne, and prune, is positively influencing the market. Additionally, the increasing number of betel leaf shops and brick-and-mortar stores across the globe is bolstering the growth of the market.

The report has also provided a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape in the global smokeless tobacco market. Competitive analysis such as market structure, market share by key players, player positioning, top winning strategies, competitive dashboard, and company evaluation quadrant has been covered in the report. Also, detailed profiles of all major companies have been provided.



Key Market Segmentation

The report has provided a detailed breakup and analysis of the smokeless tobacco market based on the type. This includes chewing tobacco, dipping tobacco, dissolvable tobacco, snuff, and others. According to the report, chewing tobacco represented the largest segment.

A detailed breakup and analysis of the smokeless tobacco market based on the form has also been provided in the report. This includes dry and moist. According to the report, dry accounted for the largest market share.

A detailed breakup and analysis of the smokeless tobacco market based on the route has also been provided in the report. This includes oral and nasal.

A detailed breakup and analysis of the smokeless tobacco market based on the distribution channel has also been provided in the report. This includes supermarkets and hypermarkets, tobacco stores, online stores, and others.

Key Questions Answered in This Report

Key Attributes:

