WGC - Wild Goat Coin Now Available on Base Network

Chesterfield, United Kingdom, April 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wild Goat Coin, superior meme coin and ultimate digital collectible has this week officially launched on Coinbase's fast, low-cost Ethereum layer-2 blockchain network, Base.







Based on the fictional story of a bad-ass humanoid goat character – as a meme play on the term ‘digital gold’ and in a nod to degen crypto culture, WGC has a fixed supply of 69.420B tokens and uses the image of a gold coin as its emblem, complete with luxury sports cars and emblazoned with the phrase ‘In Goat We Trust’.

Originally launched on the Solana blockchain network in late 2023 and also available on another Ethereum layer-2 Polygon, by establishing its latest home on Base, WGC becomes more easily accessible to a global audience.

Competing in the popular meme coin space with the likes of Elon Musk’s favorite, Dogecoin, and recently trending coins such as Bonk, Pepe and Dogwifhat ($WIF) – which has recently caught attention with its Las Vegas Sphere promotion, WGC is still relatively unknown and is yet to experience its true breakthrough into the limelight of mainstream crypto culture.

Currently available via DEX (decentralized exchange) only, WGC has plans to launch on larger centralized exchange platforms later this year. In the meantime, there are already a multitude of ways to access the token, either directly through the in-wallet swap function on Coinbase Wallet – on Base, Solana or Polygon network, or through the likes of popular defi platforms such as Jupiter, 1inch and OKX DEX, among others.

WGC holders can join the WGC Community on 'X Communities', or follow @wildgoatcoin for the latest news and updates on the project.

About Wild Goat Coin

Wild Goat Coin is a meme coin / digital collectible for entertainment purposes only and comes with no promise of any financial return. Intended to be the ultimate digital collectible, WGC is akin to an NFT artwork or traditional collectible coin - designed for collection, enjoyment and participation in a global community that appreciates its humor.



