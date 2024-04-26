Changes to the Management Board of Inbank

Ivar Kurvits, Member of the Management Board at AS Inbank, will take a 6-month sabbatical. As a result, the Supervisory Board of Inbank decided to recall Ivar Kurvits from his position as Management Board Member and his mandate ended on 25 April 2024.

The Management Board of Inbank now has seven members and includes Chairman of the Board Priit Põldoja, CFO Marko Varik, Head of Baltic Business Margus Kastein, Head of CEE Business Maciej Pieczkowski, Head of Growth and Business Development Piret Paulus, Chief Product and Technology Officer Erik Kaju, and Head of Risk Control Evelin Lindvers.

Additionally, on 25 April 2024, Ivar Kurvits' mandate as a Member of the Supervisory Board of AS Inbank Finance ended. Taking his position in the Supervisory Board will be Evelin Lindvers, Member of the Management Board and Head of Risk Control at Inbank.

Inbank is a financial technology company with an EU banking license that connects merchants, consumers and financial institutions on its next generation embedded finance platform. Partnering with 5,400 merchants, Inbank has 892,000 active contracts and collects deposits across 8 European markets. Inbank bonds are listed on the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange.



Additional information:

Merit Arva

Inbank AS

Head of Communications

merit.arva@inbank.ee

+372 553 3550







