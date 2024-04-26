Global Seed Treatment Market Forecast to Reach $16.6 Billion by 2032: Surge in Adoption of Sustainable Farming Techniques and Genetically Modified Crops Necessitates Protective Measures, Driving Market Growth

Dublin, April 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Seed Treatment Market Report by Type, Application Technique, Crop Type, Function, and Region 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This data on the seed treatment industry reveals significant growth, as the market size touched US$ 8.8 Billion in 2023. With a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.3% during the forecast period 2023-2032, the market is estimated to nearly double, reaching a valuation of US$ 16.6 Billion by 2032. This expansion is attributed to the escalating demand for improved crop yields through advanced agricultural practices and innovative technological integrations in seed treatment solutions.

Global food demand, driven by an ever-growing population, continues to pressure agricultural productivity, where seed treatment plays a critical role. A surge in adoption of sustainable farming techniques and genetically modified (GM) crops necessitates protective measures, thereby fueling market growth. Investment in R&D, leading to the advent of nanotechnologies and biological seed treatments, furthers the impetus, enabling precision agriculture and reduced environmental impact of crop cultivation.

Leading Market Segments



Analysis indicates that chemical seed treatments hold the majority share, thanks to their effectiveness in crop yield enhancement and overall plant health protection. Application techniques primarily revolve around seed dressing, acclaimed for its efficacy and cost-saving benefits. Corn/maize, being a staple in varied industries, leads crop types that utilize seed treatment extensively. From a functional perspective, the market leans heavily on seed protection methodologies to safeguard emerging plant life from myriad potential threats.

Regional Insights



The North American region stands at the forefront of the market, with a strong and consistent pull due to expansive farming operations and commitment to innovation within seed treatment technologies. This, coupled with stringent regulations and a focus on sustainable agriculture practices, establishes the area as a significant player driving global market trends.

Market Dynamics



In light of these positive growth indicators, industry stakeholders are engaged in aggressively developing their portfolio of seed treatment solutions. Strategic collaborations, intensified research efforts, and adaptations to regional agronomic needs underline the dynamism within the sector. Investment in environmentally responsible seed treatment alternatives underscores the commitment to marry productivity with sustainability. Recent developments witness major companies rolling out groundbreaking treatments to address specific crop challenges while enhancing operational efficiencies for farmers globally. These initiatives are expected to continue, contributing substantially to the progression of the seed treatment market into the next decade.

Companies Featured

Bayer AG

Syngenta Group Co. Ltd.

BASF SE

DOW Agrosciences

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Nufarm

FMC Corporation

Arysta Lifescience

Sumitomo Chemical

UPL Ltd Incotec

Germains

Advanced Biological Marketing Inc.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 142 Forecast Period 2023-2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $8.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $16.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.3% Regions Covered Global

